Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open

By @saihoops on
serena williams
Serena Williams of the U.S. gestures as she holds her trophy after winning her Women's singles final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. Reuters/Edgar Su

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams is among a long list of stars that are doubtful for the 2018 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the new season. Williams is yet to take a call on her participation, per reports.

Williams was two months pregnant when she captured the 2017 Australian Open title -- her 23rd Grand Slam crown. At the time, she was hopeful to return to Melbourne Park to defend her championship. After giving birth to her daughter in September, Williams is slowly returning to tennis-related activities, according to coach Patrick Mouratoglou. But Williams is reportedly taking a cautious approach back to tennis. 

“Serena is getting ready for 2018. She is practising and getting back in shape. I will be joining her soon in Florida. We will see how her body is reacting and how her tennis level is and we will take a decision regarding Australia," coach Patrick Mouratoglou told CNN.

2018 Australian Open: Kuznetsova, Azarenka also doubtful 

Meanwhile, World No. 12 Svetlana Kuznetsova is also doubeful for the event after undergoing wrist surgery. The 32-year-old Kuznetsova won the 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open before injuries began taking a toll.  

“I had two injuries in my wrist, so I had to do the operation. There’s a very complicated diagnosis. I’m still recovering and the doctor does not talk about specific dates when I can start training and play. Australia, most likely, I will have to miss," Kuznetsova said recently. 

Victoria Azarenka, the former World No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion, has not played any tennis since July due to an ongoing child custody battle. Azarenka has announced her return for the ASB Classic in January but has yet to confirm her participation at the 2018 Australian Open. 

“Vika is an extremely talented player. While I am excited to see her return to tennis, I encourage and respect her decision to put her family first. It is with deep regret that I have decided to move forward with my coaching career while she continues to work out her private life. I look forward to seeing her on the tour soon and wish her the best of luck," said Michael Joyce, who recently snapped ties with Azarenka.

Besides Serena Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Victoria Azarenka, there are also doubts about the availability of former men's World No. 1 Andy Murray. Besides Murray, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic are also trying to work their way back from injuries. The 2018 Australian Open will be held Jan. 15-28. Roger Federer and Serena Williams prevailed during last year's event.

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Downton Abbey’ costume designer takes fans through the signature styles
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Freys will be back
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Baker gets a job offer
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 'Heavy is the Head’ spoilers
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' crossover episode recap [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car