Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl

By @saihoops on
serena williams
Serena Williams of the U.S. gestures as she holds her trophy after winning her Women's singles final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. Reuters/Edgar Su

Serena Williams, arguably the greatest female tennis player in history of the Open Era, admittedly had a near-death experience while giving birth to her daughter Olympia. In a heart-felt column, Williams revealed that she encountered severe health problems in the hospital while going into labour. 

In a column for CNN.com, Williams explained how the “most amazing feeling I’ve ever experienced in my life” quickly turned into her most tumultuous period. 

“It began with a pulmonary embolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs becomes blocked by a blood clot. Because of my medical history with this problem, I live in fear of this situation. So, when I fell short of breath, I didn’t wait a second to alert the nurses. First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result," wrote Williams.  

Williams, who holds the record for most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined amongst active players, was two months pregnant after capturing the 2017 Australian Open title -- her 23rd Grand Slam crown. The 36-year-old revealed that she was forced to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed due to unforeseen complications.

“I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from travelling to my lungs. I am so grateful I had access to such an incredible medical team of doctors and nurses at a hospital with state-of-the-art equipment. They knew exactly how to handle this complicated turn of events. If it weren’t for their professional care, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Serena Williams (23) surpassed German Steffi Graf (22) on the list of most Grand Slam singles titles when she won the Australian Open last summer. She is just one title shy of equalling all-time leader Margaret Court (24). After giving birth to a baby girl in September, the American began the slow process of returning to tennis-related activities. However, she eventually skipped the 2018 Australian Open due to an injury. 

Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice
F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5: Jason Rothenberg shares stills
‘Outlander’ season 4: New pictures of Brianna and Laoghaire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Focus on crime lords
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 14 spoilers: Maggie hosts game night
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 14 'Games People Play' spoilers
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Big time jump confirmed
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: More crossovers possible
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car