Selena Gomez’ mother comments about daughter’s reunion with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’ mother has shared what she thinks about her daughter and Justin Bieber’s rekindled romance, saying it’s something she is “not happy” about. Although she didn’t look happy about the reunion, she is okay with Gomez living her life the way she wants as long as she is safe, healthy and happy.

Speaking with Gossip Cop, Mandy Teefey said her daughter is now an adult and allows her to make her own choices in life. She also admitted to the news organisation that she is not happy about Gomez and Bieber’s latest reunion.

PEOPLE previously reported that Gomez’s family was concerned about the on-again romance, according to the publication’s multiple sources. Teefey was not happy about Bieber and it is causing some family conflicts, it has been said.

Teefey revealed that she and Bieber did not speak in “years.” She meant no form of communication at all even through text messages, not even when Gomez has undergone a kidney transplant.

The operation took place when Gomez’ close friend, Francia Raisa, offered to donate her organ. The former has suffered Lupus for years. The “13 Reasons Why” producer said they were beyond blessed for having Raisa in their lives.

At one point during the time of the procedure, Teefey was wreck inside for Gomez, for Raisa and for her family. “I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital [now],” she joked.

She used the words brave and fearless to describe Gomez. She added she was so proud of her daughter’s bravery.

Meanwhile, there were reports that claim a rift widened when she and her husband stopped managing Gomez’ career. Teefey noted that every mother and daughter have disagreements.

But they never really expected to manage Gomez’ whole life. Teefey recalled losing family time because they would always talk about business.

“It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor,” she added. She clarified that she does not control her “the way it has been portrayed.”

When asked if she is concerned about Gomez’ well-being now that she has reunited with Bieber, she said her daughter is 25 years old and she knows what is at stake with her health. And while the pair’s reunion is supposedly causing a conflict in the family, Bieber was said to be determined to show he had matured.