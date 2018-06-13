See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening

Princess Madeleine, princess Adrienne, princess Leonore, Mr Christopher O'Neill and prince Nicolas are seen after the princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel, outside Stockholm, June 8, 2018.

Princess Madeleine, princess Adrienne, princess Leonore, Mr Christopher O'Neill and prince Nicolas are seen after the princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel, outside Stockholm, June 8, 2018. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via Reuters

Even royals feel the need every now and then to take off their shoes and roll over the carpet while their baby sister is being christened. Princess Leonore of Sweden was adorably uncaring of the solemn baptismal ceremony of Princess Adrienne last week, instead playing around on the floor while her mother, Princess Madeleine, tried to catch her attention with an eye contact that promised scolding later.

The Swedish royals showed that they, too, had to deal with little children running amok. When 4-year-old Leonore’s sister was being christened on Friday, she appeared to have found the whole ceremony boring. Leonore refused to sit down quietly and listen to Archbishop Antje Jackelé n give her sermon. The adorable little princess instead entertained herself, rolling around on the floor in front and centre of the archbishop.

A video taken inside Drottningholm Palace Chapel sees the young princess playfully waving her legs and feet in the air while she rolled around the carpet in her white dress.

Her mother, Princess Madeleine, the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, was caught on camera giving her a sharp warning look, willing Leonore to behave herself. But alas, the 36-year-old princess couldn’t do anything because she was carrying Adrienne on her arms. Leonore’s father, British-American financier Christopher O’Neill, just looked on.

Parents on social media empathised with Madeleine’s predicament. They found her situation all too familiar as their children often behave as children do, often to the embarrassment of their parents.

It seems Leonore has a penchant for playing on carpets during formal gatherings. At Crown Princess Victoria’s 40th birthday last year, Madeleine was seen trying to gather her children, Leonore and Prince Nicolas, while they were perching on the floor.

Princess Madeleine, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas gather in connection with Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday, at the reception of Logarden in Stockholm, Sweden July 14, 2017. TT News Agency/Christine Olsson/via Reuters

A year before that, Madeleine also let eldest daughter sit on the floor during her nephew Prince Oscar’s christening.

Swedish Princess Madeleine talks to Princesses Estelle and Leonore (seated) while the godparents Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Frederik of Norway look on during Prince Oscar's christening at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden May 27, 2016. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via Reuters

Princess Leonore, Duchess of Gotland, is the eighth in line to the Swedish throne, while her mother is currently seventh after her elder sister Victoria and her children, and her elder brother, Prince Carl Philip, and his children.