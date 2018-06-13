See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening

By @chelean on
Princess Madeleine, princess Adrienne, princess Leonore, Mr Christopher O'Neill and prince Nicolas
Princess Madeleine, princess Adrienne, princess Leonore, Mr Christopher O'Neill and prince Nicolas are seen after the princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel, outside Stockholm, June 8, 2018. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via Reuters

Even royals feel the need every now and then to take off their shoes and roll over the carpet while their baby sister is being christened. Princess Leonore of Sweden was adorably uncaring of the solemn baptismal ceremony of Princess Adrienne last week, instead playing around on the floor while her mother, Princess Madeleine, tried to catch her attention with an eye contact that promised scolding later.

The Swedish royals showed that they, too, had to deal with little children running amok. When 4-year-old Leonore’s sister was being christened on Friday, she appeared to have found the whole ceremony boring. Leonore refused to sit down quietly and listen to Archbishop Antje Jackelé n give her sermon. The adorable little princess instead entertained herself, rolling around on the floor in front and centre of the archbishop.

A video taken inside Drottningholm Palace Chapel sees the young princess playfully waving her legs and feet in the air while she rolled around the carpet in her white dress.

 

 

Leonore being Leonore at her sister Princess Adrienne’s christening _ #royal #swedishroyalfamily #princessleonore

A post shared by Their Royal Highnesses _ (@theirroyalhighnesses) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

 

 

 

This little princess is quite a character _ #royal #swedishroyalfamily #princessleonore #princenicolas

A post shared by Their Royal Highnesses _ (@theirroyalhighnesses) on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

 

Her mother, Princess Madeleine, the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, was caught on camera giving her a sharp warning look, willing Leonore to behave herself. But alas, the 36-year-old princess couldn’t do anything because she was carrying Adrienne on her arms. Leonore’s father, British-American financier Christopher O’Neill, just looked on.

Parents on social media empathised with Madeleine’s predicament. They found her situation all too familiar as their children often behave as children do, often to the embarrassment of their parents.

It seems Leonore has a penchant for playing on carpets during formal gatherings. At Crown Princess Victoria’s 40th birthday last year, Madeleine was seen trying to gather her children, Leonore and Prince Nicolas, while they were perching on the floor.

Princess Madeleine, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas Princess Madeleine, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas gather in connection with Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday, at the reception of Logarden in Stockholm, Sweden July 14, 2017.  TT News Agency/Christine Olsson/via Reuters

A year before that, Madeleine also let eldest daughter sit on the floor during her nephew Prince Oscar’s christening.

Swedish Princess Madeleine talks to Princesses Estelle and Leonore (seated) while the godparents Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Frederik Swedish Princess Madeleine talks to Princesses Estelle and Leonore (seated) while the godparents Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Frederik of Norway look on during Prince Oscar's christening at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden May 27, 2016.  TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via Reuters

Princess Leonore, Duchess of Gotland, is the eighth in line to the Swedish throne, while her mother is currently seventh after her elder sister Victoria and her children, and her elder brother, Prince Carl Philip, and his children.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Jake Johnson is the older ‘Spider-Man’ in new film
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ may be a reboot
‘Bumblebee’ movie: New behind-the-scenes video
Ronald Moore explains process of making ‘Outlander’
'Lucifer' season 4 may find a new home at Amazon
Amazon currently discussing reviving ‘Lucifer’ TV series
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car