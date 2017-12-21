See Prince William gallop: Duke of Cambridge delights at Royal Variety Performance

By @chelean on
Britain's Prince William
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attends the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 9, 2014. Reuters/Jason DeCrow/Poo

Never it let be said that the future king does not know how to make fun of himself. Prince William has delighted audiences at the Royal Variety Performance when he galloped in the Royal Box after being asked by host Miranda Hart.

The hilarious scene was shot at the Royal Variety Performance last month, although it was only broadcast on ITV in the UK on Tuesday. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, was watching the performers from the Royal Box at the Palladium theatre in London.

Following their stage performance, the cast of the West End musical “Annie” were handed out scripts by the comedienne presenter. One of the child performers was asked to put the request to William.

“Please, sir, will you gallop with us?” the girl implored the prince. William was visibly slightly embarrassed but not put out by the request, while Kate laughed heartily beside him. He then stood up to do exactly that.

Hart said the Duke of Cambridge had been a good sport. “I did apologise to him at the end and he said he’d practise his galloping,” she was quoted by the Telegraph as saying. “I thought he was wonderful in joining in. I forgot to get him to knight me with a lightsaber but maybe another time.”

Twitter users also thought Prince William was a delight. Although many commenters weren’t fond of Hart’s hosting style, they commended the future king for being a good sport.

The Royal Variety Performance is an annual televised variety show that aims to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity. The senior members of the British Royal family attend the event every year. For this year, William and Kate were on watching duty as they got to see former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, “Britain’s Got Talent” winner Tokio Myers, and Paloma Faith perform.

Join the Discussion
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
