Search for Malaysia Airlines MH370 to resume

The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. Reuters/Rob Griffith/Pool/File Photo

The search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will continue, according to a new report. Three companies have apparently offered to continue the abandoned search, and the Malaysian Government appeared to have favoured one that would allow a “no find, no fee” search.

The West Australian reports that the Asian nation is set to announce Wednesday that it will resume the search, which was suspended in January of this year. US company Ocean Infinity is said to have offered a “no find, no fee” search and which is apparently being favoured by the Malaysian Government. However, Dutch company Fugro, which was involved in the original search, also allegedly countered with a low-fee offer.

Ocean Infinity will reportedly deploy six HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) at the depths of up to 6,000 metres. They can apparently collect high-resolution data at “record-breaking speeds.”

Spokesman Mark Antelme told news.com.au that the sea exploration company has offered to “take on the economic risk of a renewed search.” Apart from Ocean Infinity and Fugro, Malaysia also received an offer from an identified local company.

Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai previously said the government had not yet decided if they would embark on a new search. “We have to discuss with the companies. It will take some time as it’s some detailed discussions.”

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China. The Boeing 777-200ER’s last contact with air traffic control was less than an hour after takeoff. All 239 passengers and crew on board the flight are considered dead. There were six Australians and 2 New Zealanders on the flight.

Australia led the search for the aircraft for more than 2 years before the search was officially suspended in January. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) published its final 440-page report earlier this month.

Since the suspension, new findings from drift and satellite imagery modelling led scientists to believe the site for wreckage of the plane has been accurately pinpointed in about 2000km west-southwest of Perth.