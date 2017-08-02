Scaramucci dead: Harvard Law School apologises for alumni directory error

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on air interview at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2017.

Harvard Law School has apologised after latest directory mailed to its alumni this week had an asterisk next to the name of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, which indicated that he had died since the 2011 edition. The blunder comes after Scaramucci had lost his career in the White House.

"Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law School alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramucci," a Harvard spokeswoman said in a statement. Spokeswoman Michelle Deakin assured that the mistake will be corrected in succeeding editions, ABC reports.

Alumni of the Ivy League law school in Cambridge, Massachusetts receive the directory, which is being published every five years. Scaramucci, who was fired from his White House post after only 10 days on the job, graduated from the law school in 1989.

One of his classmates said he was well-liked and was a “big personality” at Harvard Law School, Richard Kahlenberg wrote in Washington Monthly. Law.com says that Scaramucci, in some ways, is a “funnier and smarter version of his boss.” Based on the Harvard Law's website, he also served there as an “expert in residence” in 2012. In 2015, Scaramucci founded the SkyBridge Capital investment fund and worked for the US Export-Import Bank as a senior official.

Scaramucci out

Scaramucci was appointed as communications director for the White House on July 21. On Tuesday, the White House announced his axing. The latter’s departure comes days after he unleashed an outburst against two top White House officials.

The announcement comes just hours after former General John Kelly was sworn in as the US president’s new chief-of-staff. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Scaramucci felt it was best to give Kelly a “clean slate.”

Scaramucci's ouster is the latest high-profile departure from the White House. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has previously resigned, and Kelly filled the role.

CNN reports that an official who has knowledge about Scaramucci’s axing said that Kelly wanted him removed from his role because he did not think he was disciplined. A source told the news outlet that “Kelly is in charge now.”

The Harvard Law School alumnus has become the third communications director to leave the role. Mike Dubke left after about three months on the job. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also assumed some of the communications director's role before he resigned when Scaramucci was appointed.

