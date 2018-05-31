Sanofi responds to Roseanne Barr’s alibi: Ambien doesn’t make you racist

Actress Roseanne Barr waves on her arrival to the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018. Picture taken January 7, 2018.
Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The maker of the sleeping drug Ambien has responded to Roseanne Barr’s excuse for her controversial tweets. Sanofi US refuted the comedienne’s claim that Ambien caused her to write racist messages.

Barr lost her eponymous sitcom, “Roseanne,” on Tuesday after she posted bigoted comments regarding Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to former US president Barack Obama. She called described Iranian-born African-American Jarrett as what would be the baby of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes” [sic]. The ABC network called her comment “abhorrent” and promptly cancelled the sitcom, which was revived this year.

Before the cancellation, Barr apologised to Jarrett and tried to pass off the comment as just a joke. She said she would quit Twitter as well. She has since returned online and posted more tweets and retweets, including re-posting fans’ defence of her.

She also blamed Ambien for her outburst, saying she posted the tweet at 2 a.m. while on the insomnia-treating drug. She later deleted tweets that referenced Ambien.

FILE PHOTO: French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. FILE PHOTO: French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016.  Reuters/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Sanofi US, which makes the drug, responded on Wednesday morning to the American actress’ claim, clearly not happy that it was being used as a scapegoat for someone who has well-documented instances of racism before.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication,” it tweeted.

Sanofi isn’t the only one throwing shade at Barr for her tirade. Twitterverse is having a field day making fun of Barr’s alibi.

“Roseanne” originally ran from 1988 to 1997, with Barr in the starring role. It was a ratings’ hit then and now, but Barr’s questionable comments and extremely conservative beliefs had led others to boycott the show.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car