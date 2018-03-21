San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live streaming, LaMarcus Aldridge
Mar 19, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) posts up against Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (right) during the second half at AT&T Center. USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im

The San Antonio Spurs (41-30) will host the Washington Wizards (40-30) in an inter-conference battle at the AT&T Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT). Both teams are jostling for seedings in the tight race ahead of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

While the Spurs are on a four-game winning streak to climb back to the sixth seed, the Wizards are clinging to the fifth seed in a highly-competitive Eastern Conference. A loss for either side on Wednesday could have significant playoff ramifications. While the Wizards could concede the fifth seed to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Spurs could drop to the eighth seed, letting the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) and Utah Jazz (40-31) gain ground. 

The Spurs are still without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been nursing a groin injury that has kept him out for most of the season. The Wizards, too, are playing without their best player -- John Wall -- who has not played a game since Jan. 25. Wall underwent an emergency knee surgery in late-January.

Despite dealing with injuries, the Spurs are coming off an impressive 89-75 win over the Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions. All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, going 7/10 from the field in the final period. It was enough to earn lavish praise from coach Gregg Popovich. 

"Aldridge was a horse in that fourth quarter. Obviously, it wasn't a fair fight, but it just shows what kind of class they (Warriors) have, how well coached they are and how badly they want to be champions again. They played great, and we picked the right five minutes to play really well at the end of the game," Popovich was quoted as saying by ESPN.

The contest will mark the first regular season clash between the two squads. They will meet once again at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. next Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

After hosting the Wizards, the Spurs will stay at home to host the Utah Jazz on Friday (Saturday AEDT) before beginning a two-game road trip to Milwaukee (Sunday) and Washington (Tuesday). San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live streaming, Spurs vs Wizards live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Spurs vs Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Wednesday, March 21 (Thursday in Australia)
Start Time: 8:30 p.m. CDT (Local Time), 12:30 p.m. AEDT
TV Channel: ESPN, Comcast SportsNet, Fox Sports Southwest (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)

Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hoping for sunny Melbourne weather
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New production set nears completion
‘The 100’ season 5: New trailer about identity released
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn confirms his third film
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 21-23: Griffin accepts Ava’s offer
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 21-23: Ashley protects herself
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car