San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online

The San Antonio Spurs (41-30) will host the Washington Wizards (40-30) in an inter-conference battle at the AT&T Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT). Both teams are jostling for seedings in the tight race ahead of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

While the Spurs are on a four-game winning streak to climb back to the sixth seed, the Wizards are clinging to the fifth seed in a highly-competitive Eastern Conference. A loss for either side on Wednesday could have significant playoff ramifications. While the Wizards could concede the fifth seed to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Spurs could drop to the eighth seed, letting the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) and Utah Jazz (40-31) gain ground.

The Spurs are still without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been nursing a groin injury that has kept him out for most of the season. The Wizards, too, are playing without their best player -- John Wall -- who has not played a game since Jan. 25. Wall underwent an emergency knee surgery in late-January.

Despite dealing with injuries, the Spurs are coming off an impressive 89-75 win over the Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions. All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, going 7/10 from the field in the final period. It was enough to earn lavish praise from coach Gregg Popovich.

"Aldridge was a horse in that fourth quarter. Obviously, it wasn't a fair fight, but it just shows what kind of class they (Warriors) have, how well coached they are and how badly they want to be champions again. They played great, and we picked the right five minutes to play really well at the end of the game," Popovich was quoted as saying by ESPN.

The contest will mark the first regular season clash between the two squads. They will meet once again at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. next Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

After hosting the Wizards, the Spurs will stay at home to host the Utah Jazz on Friday (Saturday AEDT) before beginning a two-game road trip to Milwaukee (Sunday) and Washington (Tuesday). San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live streaming, Spurs vs Wizards live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Spurs vs Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, March 21 (Thursday in Australia)

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. CDT (Local Time), 12:30 p.m. AEDT

TV Channel: ESPN, Comcast SportsNet, Fox Sports Southwest (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)