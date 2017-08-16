Samsung launches new Portable SSD T5 storage solution; Starts at US$129.99

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 comes in two aluminium finishes and four storage options: black (for the 1 TB and 2 TB variants) and blue (for the 250 GB and 500 GB models).

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday launched the Samsung Portable SSD T5. The all-new portable solid state drive (PSSD) is built with the company’s latest 64-layer V-NAND technology. The compact and durable storage solution promises to provide industry-leading transfer speeds with enhanced data security.

The T5 is optimised for digital content creation and delivers up to 540 megabytes per second. That kind of speed is almost five times faster compared to external hard disk drives in the market. The storage device is also compact and lightweight. It’s smaller than a regular business card at 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 mm (or 3.0 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches) and only carries a 51-gram (0.11-pound) load.

“Samsung has been pushing the envelope of what is possible in portable storage and solid state drives for years, and the Portable SSD T5 continues our legacy of leadership and innovation,” according to Un-Soo Kim, Samsung’s senior vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business. “We are confident that the T5 will exceed consumers’ expectations for external storage by offering faster speeds and a solid design that is lightweight and conveniently pocket-sized. It is the ideal portable storage product for consumers and professionals who are in search of a fast, durable and secure device.”

Samsung says that users won’t have to worry about accidentally dropping its latest PSSD from up to 2 metres (6.6 feet) high. That’s because it comes with a shock-resistant internal frame and it doesn’t have moving parts. A

“The Samsung Portable SSD Software for PCs and Macs based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption makes it easy to configure security settings and receive the latest firmware and software updates,” assures the South Korean tech titan. “A mobile app is also available for Android smartphones and tablets for even further convenience. In addition, the T5 includes two connection cables – USB-C to C and USB-C to A – for enhanced compatibility across numerous devices.”

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 comes in two aluminium finishes and four storage options: blue (for the 250 GB and 500 GB models) and black (for the 1 TB and 2 TB variants). It’s now available worldwide and starts at US$129.99 (AU$179.99). It also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 tech specs