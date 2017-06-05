Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel camera review and comparison [VIDEO]

By @ULB1N on
  • Models pose with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphones during a media event at a company's building in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.
    Models pose with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphones during a media event at a company's building in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017. Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
  • Google Pixel
    The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
1 of 2

The Google Pixel has so far lived up to its name and is considered to be one of the best camera phones in the market today. The new Samsung Galaxy S8, on the other hand, is just an all-around beast that possesses potent specs. Which one is better when it comes to selfies and snaps? Go ahead and find out.

Google Pixel – Camera specs and features

Google’s first official smartphone houses a 12.3 MP main camera that equips f/2.0 lens with phase detection autofocus, electronic image stabilisation (EIS), dual-LED flash and laser autofocus. The Pixel is great at low-light photography. It preserves noticeable details even when the resulting photos are zoomed in.

The Google flagship furnishes an 8 MP front-facing snapper with f/2.4 aperture. It’s rather unfortunate, though, that it doesn’t come with flash. The selfie shooter is still capable of producing superb Full HD videos.

The California-based tech titan didn’t give its pioneering handset its very specific name for nothing. Google is full of pride when it comes to the Pixel’s cameras. The company wants its handset to be the go-to smartphone of photographers everywhere.

The Pixel lives up to its name. It launches, shoots, optimises and saves images in rapid-fire fashion without wasting resources. The primary camera captures images that are full of depth, well-saturated and noise-controlled while the secondary camera creates detail-abundant selfies with dynamic range.

Samsung Galaxy S8 – Camera specs and features

The latest S series handset comes with a 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera with a 26 mm f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus and single LED flash. The S8, unlike the Pixel, makes use of optical image stabilisation (OIS) instead of EIS. The main camera also boasts of features like its 1/2.5” sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, auto HDR, panorama, geo-tagging, real-time 4K video and 9 MP image recording, face and smile detection, and touch focus.

The Samsung flagship captures excellent 4K UHD videos at 30 FPS and 1080p videos at 60 FPS with HDR and dual-video recording capabilities. The new Galaxy handset delivers the same quality images as its predecessor. One can’t really tell the difference between the daytime photos of the S7 and the S8, but the one thing is for sure: they have superb dynamic range and plenty of particulars.

For its front camera, the South Korean electronics giant furnished the device with an 8 MP f/1.7 selfie shooter with dual video call features alongside autofocus and auto HDR. It produces first-rate 1440p videos at 30 FPS and selfies that aren’t short on details.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel camera shootout | TechBuzz

MORE TECH NEWS:

Apple iMac 2017 won't be unveiled at WWDC; Only new MacBooks expected

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei Mate 9: Battery performance review and comparison

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update: Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car