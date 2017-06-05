Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel camera review and comparison [VIDEO]

The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016.

The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

The Google Pixel has so far lived up to its name and is considered to be one of the best camera phones in the market today. The new Samsung Galaxy S8, on the other hand, is just an all-around beast that possesses potent specs. Which one is better when it comes to selfies and snaps? Go ahead and find out.

Google Pixel – Camera specs and features

Google’s first official smartphone houses a 12.3 MP main camera that equips f/2.0 lens with phase detection autofocus, electronic image stabilisation (EIS), dual-LED flash and laser autofocus. The Pixel is great at low-light photography. It preserves noticeable details even when the resulting photos are zoomed in.

The Google flagship furnishes an 8 MP front-facing snapper with f/2.4 aperture. It’s rather unfortunate, though, that it doesn’t come with flash. The selfie shooter is still capable of producing superb Full HD videos.

The California-based tech titan didn’t give its pioneering handset its very specific name for nothing. Google is full of pride when it comes to the Pixel’s cameras. The company wants its handset to be the go-to smartphone of photographers everywhere.

The Pixel lives up to its name. It launches, shoots, optimises and saves images in rapid-fire fashion without wasting resources. The primary camera captures images that are full of depth, well-saturated and noise-controlled while the secondary camera creates detail-abundant selfies with dynamic range.

Samsung Galaxy S8 – Camera specs and features

The latest S series handset comes with a 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera with a 26 mm f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus and single LED flash. The S8, unlike the Pixel, makes use of optical image stabilisation (OIS) instead of EIS. The main camera also boasts of features like its 1/2.5” sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, auto HDR, panorama, geo-tagging, real-time 4K video and 9 MP image recording, face and smile detection, and touch focus.

The Samsung flagship captures excellent 4K UHD videos at 30 FPS and 1080p videos at 60 FPS with HDR and dual-video recording capabilities. The new Galaxy handset delivers the same quality images as its predecessor. One can’t really tell the difference between the daytime photos of the S7 and the S8, but the one thing is for sure: they have superb dynamic range and plenty of particulars.

For its front camera, the South Korean electronics giant furnished the device with an 8 MP f/1.7 selfie shooter with dual video call features alongside autofocus and auto HDR. It produces first-rate 1440p videos at 30 FPS and selfies that aren’t short on details.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel camera shootout | TechBuzz

MORE TECH NEWS:

Apple iMac 2017 won't be unveiled at WWDC; Only new MacBooks expected

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei Mate 9: Battery performance review and comparison