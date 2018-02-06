Same-sex marriage ‘No’ campaigner Tony Abbott attends sister Christine Forster’s gay marriage

By @chelean on
Australian PM Tony Abbott
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott addresses members of the media after a party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra February 9, 2015. Reuters/Sean Davey

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott might have fought marriage equality legalisation in Australia until the end, but he still couldn’t miss his own sister’s same-sex marriage. Liberal councillor Christine Forster married long-time partner Virginia Flitcroft on Friday, and his brother was there to wish them a happy union.

Abbott, who was PM from 2013 until he was replaced by Malcolm Turnbull in 2015, had adamantly proposed gay marriage from the start. He had maintained that marriage was between a man and a woman only, not between same-sex couples. He had proposed that the issue should be put to a national referendum than a parliamentary vote before he was ousted from office, though.

And in December, the Parliament voted to legalise same-sex marriage. Abbott tried to propose amendments to the bill but was ultimately shut down. The first same-sex weddings were held on Jan. 9.

His stance against the issue was at odds with his sister, who campaigned for marriage equality. Forster, who left his husband for Flitcroft, publicly butted heads with his brother. She said their versions of marriage were not the same. Abott even once questioned Forster and Flitcroft’s roles as gay parents during an interview. The incident angered Forster, telling his brother privately that it wasn’t okay to use her as a “political football.”

Nevertheless, when Forster and Flitcroft exchanged vows on Friday, Abbott and wife Margie were there, as were their daughters Louise and Bridget. Their second daughter, Frances Abbott, who also publicly endorsed same-sex marriage, was unable to attend with fiancé Sam Loch at the last minute.

Abbott and Forster’s mother, Fay, and their sister Pip, also attended the joyous occasion. Their father, Dick Abbott, died before Christmas. Flitcroft’s two children, Laura and Fraser Edwards, were there as well to see their mother marry the woman she loves.

Abbott almost did not get an invite to his sister’s wedding. Forster told the “Australian Story” on Monday that she almost considered against it. When he said in an interview that he wouldn’t convert to support marriage equality overnight but he was looking forward to his sister’s wedding, Forster said it was a “bit presumptuous” of him. In any case, Abbott was always on the invite list.

Forster’s Catholic upbringing had delayed her realisation that she was gay. It was only after meeting Flitcroft that she realised that she was attracted to women. And so it was an “understatement” that her parents and her family had a difficult time accepting her marriage breakdown and her new partner. Her brother, on the other hand, was more welcoming.

The former PM might be a leader of the No campaign, but he and his wife were the first in their family to welcome her and her partner into their home.  Abbott was also “fabulous” about her nuptial, with Forster telling Ten Network that he was the first person to call them on their wedding day to check if everything was going smoothly.

“Great family occasion. Very happy for Chris and Virginia,” Abbott told reporters on his arrival at the Sydney wedding. “I’m looking forward to having a new sister-in-law.”

#chrisandvigwedding

A post shared by Councillor Christine Forster (@crchristineforster) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:59pm PST

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Frustrated Kristaps Porzingis calls out Knicks teammates after recent loss
Davis Cup 2018: Nick Kyrgios rues missed opportunity against Germany
Super Bowl 52 Results: Eagles stun Patriots 41-33 to win maiden championship
Super Bowl 2018 live stream: How to watch Super Bowl in Australia
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Andy Serkis on his character’s future
Donnie Yen confirms development of 'Sleeping Dogs' movie on Instagram
Fergie not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Tragedy in the North
'Coronation Street' Feb. 5-9 spoilers: Adam feels guilty about Billy’s painkillers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 5-9
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer 2: Thrilling new hybrid dinosaur
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New trailer released during Super Bowl
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car