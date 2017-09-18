Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis

By on
Two bride figurines adorn the top of a wedding cake during an illegal same-sex wedding ceremony in central Melbourne August 1, 2009.
Two bride figurines adorn the top of a wedding cake during an illegal same-sex wedding ceremony in central Melbourne August 1, 2009. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

More than $650 million will be added to the Australian economy per year if same-sex marriage is legalised, an ANZ senior economist has predicted. An analysis shows that benefits from weddings alone would likely meet this estimate.

ANZ senior economist Cherelle Murphy has run some numbers on the benefits of legalising same-sex marriage in Australia. She said that most of the gains would be from money spent on weddings, with pent-up demand driving gains across hospitality, arts and recreation, retail trade and professional services such as pre-nuptial agreements and divorce.

Based on Murphy’s research, over 20,000 same-sex couples would marry and would be ready to spend cash. The economist cited research from the 2016 census, which showed that a higher number of same-sex couples earn over $100,000 annually.

In 2015, an ANZ research estimated that the economic benefit of the wedding-effect would be $500-550 million. Murphy believes that Australian consumer confidence can also get a boost if same-sex marriage is legalised. Recent polls suggest that majority of Aussies are for marriage equality.

As she forecasted a sharp spike in wedding activity, Murphy cited the example of the ACT in 2013, when same-sex marriage was legalised for 35 days. The ruling was later reversed by the High Court.

Up to 31 same-sex couples registered to get married at that time. Murphy said that was clearly an over-representation of same-sex weddings.

To arrive at the $650 million estimate, Murphy based her forecast on the 2016 census. The aforementioned poll showed that there were nearly 47,000 same-sex couples here. Her analysis assumes that about half of that total will go ahead and tie the knot once same-sex marriage in Australia gets an official “yes.”

In reaching an estimate of 50 percent, ANZ cited some evidence to support its conclusion. These include a 2010 study by the University of Queensland which has learned that around half of Australian same-sex couples would choose to marry. A 2016 US telephone poll was also cited, which found that 61 percent of same-sex couples got married following the US Supreme Court’s ruling in 2015 that prevented individual states from banning same-sex marriage.

Murphy said the total dollar-value impact of legalising same-sex marriage would be small relative to the size of the nation’s economy. “While the macroeconomic implications of the sum are minuscule, for some sectors the impact will be more meaningful,” Business Insider Australia quotes her as saying.

SBS Dateline/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5: Clips from the set
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 teases romances between character favourites; watch new TGIT trailer
'Chicago Fire' teases 'epic' season 6; first five minutes will answer season 5 cliffhangers
'Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 18-21: Robbo’s whereabouts and identity revealed
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 18: Maria gatecrashes Eve and Aidan’s wedding
'Coronation Street' Sept. 18 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Vikings' season 6: Showrunner considers filming in India
‘Vikings’ to explore Russia in season 6
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car