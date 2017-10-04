Salim Mehajer, the wedding planner: Controversial ex-councillor announces new business

His marriage might have ended prematurely, but his marriage was something that everyone can remember for a long time. Salim Mehajer, who was once the deputy mayor of the former City of Auburn, has announced his new business: wedding planning.

On Tuesday, Mehajer posted on Instagram his family’s newest business venture, the Mehajer Wedding Events and Planning. He included photos of women, who are apparently the face of the events planning business.

“we, the Mehajer Family have decided to release our very own product and line service(s) of ‘Wedding & Event Planning.’ Whilst we are all occupied with our day to day jobs, with our skill of creative, we make use of our education and passionate to this dream as we aims to take our hobby to the next level! We guarantee the best service or money back guarantee! We also beat any prices to make your next event or ceremony memorable. Most importantly, we will work with your budget,” [sic] he wrote.

Mehajer, 31, married Aysha Learmonth in a lavish ceremony in 2015. Their wedding was highly published in the media for its over-the-top display, which included arriving of the parties in helicopters and shutting down a street in Lidcombe for the fleet of luxury sports cars. He was later fined for the unauthorised shutdown of the street and distribution of fake flyers that warned residents that their cars would be towed if they got in the way.

On his Instagram announcement, he also posted a letter from the Auburn City Council that permitted him to land helicopters on his wedding day. He was previously questioned why he landed four helicopters when his approval was only for one.

The controversial former councillor’s marriage to Learmonth unfortunately did not last. In July 2016, she applied for an AVO against him. A month later, Channel Nine’s “A Current Affair” released a video showing Mehajer screaming angrily at Learmonth and threatening her and her parents.

Mehajer is currently facing dozens of charges, including allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and a reporter. He is also accused of charges relating to rigging the elections in 2012.