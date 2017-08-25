SA man, two women arrested over exploitation material and child sex abuse

A South Australian man and two women were arrested over child sex abuse and exploitation material, the Australian Federal Police has revealed. They were arrested by the New South Wales Police Force, Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team detectives and ANCOR section of Special Crimes Investigation Branch.

Arrest was conducted following investigations into the production and dissemination of child exploitation material. A case also involved aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 10.

This week, JACET detectives arrested a 34-year-old man from the northern suburbs of Adelaide for possession and dissemination of child exploitation material and two counts of failure to abide by obligations. He was refused bail and was set to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court this week.

A 32-year-old woman from regional NSW was meanwhile arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. She was arrested by NSW Police Force’s Child Abuse Squad detectives. The arrested woman was also refused bail and was set to appear in the Taree Local Court.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Special Crime Investigation Branch ANCOR Section arrested a woman aged 45 from Adelaide's northern suburbs. She was arrested for aggravated offences of production, possession and dissemination of child exploitation material, indecent assault and incite or procure a gross indecent act, according to a media release posted on the AFP site. She was set to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court and was refused bail.

Authorities remind about social media and apps

Amid the arrests, authorities reminded the public about apps, online games and social media platforms that let a user to be in contact with strangers. These, the police said, can put users at risk. Anyone who has information about people involved in child abuse or online child sexual exploitation can contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In other news, a South African national has been previously charged following an attempt to import about six kilograms of cocaine into Perth International Airport. She was selected for a baggage examination by Australian Border Force officers upon arriving on a flight from Johannesburg.

Officers have detected six packages that were reportedly hidden in six books. According to the AFP site, initial testing drew a positive result for the border controlled drug cocaine. The AFP arrested the woman, who was later charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

Al Jazeera English/YouTube