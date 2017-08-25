SA man, two women arrested over exploitation material and child sex abuse

By on
Policemen simulate an arrest during national security day in Nice, southeastern France, October 10, 2009.
Policemen simulate an arrest during national security day in Nice, southeastern France, October 10, 2009. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

A South Australian man and two women were arrested over child sex abuse and exploitation material, the Australian Federal Police has revealed. They were arrested by the New South Wales Police Force, Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team detectives and ANCOR section of Special Crimes Investigation Branch.

Arrest was conducted following investigations into the production and dissemination of child exploitation material. A case also involved aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 10.

This week, JACET detectives arrested a 34-year-old man from the northern suburbs of Adelaide for possession and dissemination of child exploitation material and two counts of failure to abide by obligations. He was refused bail and was set to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court this week.

A 32-year-old woman from regional NSW was meanwhile arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. She was arrested by NSW Police Force’s Child Abuse Squad detectives. The arrested woman was also refused bail and was set to appear in the Taree Local Court.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Special Crime Investigation Branch ANCOR Section arrested a woman aged 45 from Adelaide's northern suburbs. She was arrested for aggravated offences of production, possession and dissemination of child exploitation material, indecent assault and incite or procure a gross indecent act, according to a media release posted on the AFP site. She was set to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court and was refused bail.

Authorities remind about social media and apps

Amid the arrests, authorities reminded the public about apps, online games and social media platforms that let a user to be in contact with strangers. These, the police said, can put users at risk. Anyone who has information about people involved in child abuse or online child sexual exploitation can contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In other news, a South African national has been previously charged following an attempt to import about six kilograms of cocaine into Perth International Airport. She was selected for a baggage examination by Australian Border Force officers upon arriving on a flight from Johannesburg.

Officers have detected six packages that were reportedly hidden in six books. According to the AFP site, initial testing drew a positive result for the border controlled drug cocaine. The AFP arrested the woman, who was later charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

Al Jazeera English/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ script being written
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Sold' spoilers [VIDEOS]
New Video shows Thrawn’s introduction in ‘Star Wars Rebels’
New video showing ‘Outlander’ season 3 sets and scenes
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Triggers' spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers: Guy tests Zosia
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car