Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation

By @chelean on
A view shows the Russian Olympic Committee headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 5, 2017.
A view shows the Russian Olympic Committee headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 5, 2017. Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

Russia has been banned from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea effective immediately. On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee cited the country’s “systemic manipulation” of anti-doping rules as the cause.

The ban will be lifted to Russian athletes who can prove that they are clean. They will be invited under strict conditions, and they will participate under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)” and bear the Olympic flag.

IOC also decided not to accredit any official from the Russian Ministry of Sport for the upcoming games. Former Minister of Sport Vitaly Mutko and former Deputy Minister Yuri Nagornyk are excluded from participation in all future Olympic Games. Dmitry Chernyshenko, the former CEO of the Organising Committee Sochi 2014, will also be withdrawn from the Coordination Commission Beijing 2022, and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov will be suspended as an IOC member.

Zhukov has since apologised for “violations of anti-doping rules committed in our country.” He was suspended on Tuesday. Russian officials, meanwhile, has been persistent in saying the problem was not systemic or sanctioned by the government.

The international committee also wants ROC to reimburse the costs of the investigations and to contribute to the establishment of the Independent Testing Authority (ITA), with the total sum amounting to US$15 million (AU$19.80 million).

The decision to ban the country was a result of the findings of the Schmid report, the commission led by former President of Switzerland Samuel Schmid. The investigation addressed the “systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system in Russia,” particularly in the manipulation at the anti-doping laboratory at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

It ran for over 17 months, looking into evidence and information proving the Russian government and authorities played a part in covering up the doping of their athletes in the 2014 Olympics in the country.

IOC President Thomas Bach said Russia’s doping cover-up was an attack on the integrity of the games and sports. He acknowledged that the ban will affect “clean” athletes as well.

“As an athlete myself, I feel very sorry for all the clean athletes from all NOCs who are suffering from this manipulation. Working with the IOC Athletes’ Commission, we will now look for opportunities to make up for the moments they have missed on the finish line or on the podium,” he said.

A number of Russian politicians have now demanded that the country avoid the Winter Games entirely. Some want the decision to come from the individual athletes, though, as they could still compete as individuals in the Pyeongchang 2018 games.

“The question now is to participate using this status, or not,” Aleksei Durnovo, sports commentator on a local radio station, said in an interview (via the NY Times). “Some people think it’s humiliation to participate like this, others that we should, to allow the athletes an opportunity to compete.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor, wants rematch
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
Disney-Fox deal could reportedly come as soon as next week
'Coronation Street' Dec. 6 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘The Orville’ season 1 finale: Sacrifice of a crew member
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 3: War between brothers
'Outlander' season 3: Lotte Verbeek answers fan questions
‘Outlander’ season 3: Lotte Verbeek on playing ‘totally nuts’ character
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Filming in Iceland again
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunningham promises ‘fantastic finish’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car