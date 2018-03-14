Russell Westbrook just fourth player to 100 triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook
Mar 12, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

Russell Westbrook, the reigning league MVP, became just the fourth player in NBA history to reach the milestone of 100 triple-doubles (games with a minimum of 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) during Oklahoma City Thunder's 119-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

When he grabbed a defensive rebound in the fourth quarter, Westbrook joined the exclusive club that also includes Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107). Westbrook, widely regarded as the most athletic point guard in NBA history, reached the 100 triple-double mark in his 736th game. While Robertson needed just 277 games to reach the milestone, Johnson was the second-fastest at 656 games. 

Westbrook was thrilled to join the club of NBA legends. "The group of guys that's ahead are Hall of Famers. I'm just happy to be a part of the crew with those guys," Westbrook told reporters after the game, via ESPN.

Fans in Atlanta cheer for Russell Westbrook

Fans at the Philips Arena in Atlanta stood up and cheered for Westbrook despite the Thunder's dominating performance. "It's always crazy, man, to go on the road and just see, not just fans cheering, but just see kids in my jersey, because I never, ever imagined me playing in the league. So, to see that every time is always amazing for me, and I never take it for granted," added Westbrook. 

Paul George, Westbrook's All-Star teammate, was forced to miss the fourth quarter due to a groin injury. But George paid tribute to his point guard after the game. "Everybody knows how competitive he is. That's all you see him display is the competitiveness, the never-giving-up. That's what Russ is: a guy that's never gonna give up, and he's gonna play every possession. So, you've got a guy like that, he's not gonna allow a team to lose."

The Oklahoma City Thunder own a 16-5 record this season when Russell Westbrook registers a triple-double. Over the course of his career, Westbrook has led the Thunder to an 82-18 when he stuffs the stat sheet. After visiting the Hawks, the Thunder will return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday before visiting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. 

Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino's bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Teen's rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
