‘Run the Rock 2020’: Dwayne Johnson ‘seriously considering’ running for POTUS

American actor Dwayne Johnson said on Tuesday he is “seriously considering” running for the presidential seat in 2020. He did not give further comments.

Johnson was at “The Ellen Show” with his “Jumanji” co-star Kevin Hart when he commented about his possible run in the 2020 presidential election. "The Rock" has flirted with the idea of running for president before, but his latest comment was the closest he's come to a commitment.

He told GQ earlier this year that running for president is "a real possibility" for him. He also appeared to tease his fans and supporters in an interview with Jimmy Fallon by saying "three-and-a-half years is a long ways away.”

The "Run the Rock 2020" campaign committee has been filed on his behalf. He looks to have more supporters behind him, with a poll released by Public Policy Polling showing that Johnson would lead current US President Donald Trump 42-37 in a prospective contest.

His friend, Hart, was very vocal about giving his support. He said one thing about Johnson is he is very serious in spreading love and laughter and the upselling of life on a positive level. He assured that if Johnson puts himself in that position, he can expect his wholehearted support.

Hart continued he knows where Johnson’s heart is and he really knows him. “So I know if he puts himself in that position it’s for the better of the people,” he added.

Shall he decide to pursue the path, former US President Barack Obama’s vice president Joe Biden is a possible opponent, with the latter reiterating on Wednesday he “may very well” run for presidency. During an appearance on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View,” Biden said he would say no if he was offered “the nomination by the Lord Almighty right now.” He said the family was not ready.

“If in a year from now, if we're ready and no one has moved in that I think can do it, then I may very well do it, but I’m being as honest as I can,” Biden added. It is also not the first time Biden has flirted with a bid.

In May, he said he may very well do it if he was the best candidate. At that time, he did not provide a potential date for when he might give the presidential run a try. Presidential candidates typically declare their bid a year or two prior to the general election.