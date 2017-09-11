Royal tradition: Kate Middleton keen to have home birth for third child

By @chelean on
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during her visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during her visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. Reuters/Joe Giddens/Pool

For her third child, Kate Middleton is reportedly considering home birth. The Duchess of Cambridge apparently wanted to give birth at home for her first and second child, Prince George and Princess Charlotte respectively, but she was told no by royal aides.

Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to all of her four children at Buckingham Palace. And now her grandson’s wife apparently wants the same for her next child with Prince William.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess sought permission for home birth for George and Charlotte, but both were denied. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born at St Mary’s Hospital in London, which was also the birthplace of their father, William, and their uncle, Prince Harry.

Kate, 35, has now reportedly asked again for her next child to be delivered in Kensington Palace, their official residence. She thought that since the births of George and Charlotte proved to be problem-free, she would be able to convince the aides this time. A home birth would spare her the ordeal of facing the paparazzi and allow her children to meet their new sibling privately.

“The Duchess knew it wasn’t possible for her first baby to be born at home, but she asked for a home birth for the second,” an informant told the publication. “Officials and doctors thought it too risky. There was concern and in the end, she decided against it.”

If the aides agreed, then she would be following the Queen’s example of giving birth at home. Queen Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, was also born at home, in Kensington Palace, in 1819.

Kate is thought to be less than 12 weeks along. And like her first and second pregnancies, Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea and morning sickness, again. The condition caused her to miss George’s first day at school last week.

Meanwhile, William was reportedly skipping the celebrations for now until Kate recovered her health. "We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” Vogue quotes him as saying at a mental health conference in Oxford, England.

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: How to watch US Open online
Sloane Stephens after reaching US Open final: 'American tennis is doing great'
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Thor: Ragnarok' releases new trailer; watch the Revengers shine
'Scandal' season 7 premiere spoilers: the fate of Olivia and Fitz revealed
'Chicago PD' premiere spoilers; Sophia Bush fires back at online trolls
'Coronation Street' Sept. 11 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Poldark' star Luke Norris on looking 'cool' in period costumes and more
‘Poldark’ star Heida Reed on wearing Jon Snow’s coat
'Outlander' season 3 premiere episode recap and review: 'The Battle Joined'
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Death and birth
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car