Royal family news: Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s roles in Harry-Markle wedding

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Poo

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both have important roles in their uncle’s wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen the bridesmaids and page boys for their upcoming nuptial, and the two young royals have secured their roles.

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that Prince George will play the role of a page boy, while Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid on the big day on Saturday.

Joining George as page boys are Master Jasper Dyer, 6, who is Harry’s godson and the son of Amanda Dyer and Mark Dyer M.V.O.; and Brian Mulroney, 7; and John Mulroney, 7, both are sons of Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney.

Apart from Charlotte, there are four girls who will also take on the role as bridesmaid. They are Florence van Cutsem, 3, Harry’s goddaughter and daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem; Remi Litt, 6, Meghan’s goddaughter and daughter of Benita Litt and Darren Litt; Rylan Litt, 7, also Meghan’s goddaughter and Benita and Darren Litt’s daughter; Ivy Mulroney, 4, daughter of Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney; and Zalie Warren, 2, Harry’s goddaughter and daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren.

This isn’t the first time the royal heirs have been given prominent roles in weddings. Almost a year ago on May 20, the brother and sister also played the same roles at their maternal aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews.

Their mum, Kate Middleton, did not have a role in her sister’s wedding, as she will also not have in Harry and Meghan’s. Prince William, on the other hand, will be his brother’s best man, just as Harry was William’s best man in his 2011 wedding to Kate.

One member of the Cambridge royal family who isn’t likely to attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding is Prince Louis, who was born on April 27.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, recently said he has pulled out of attending his daughter’s wedding. Thomas said he did not want to further embarrass Meghan and the royal family following the revelation that he had staged his photos with a paparazzi agency.

Meghan’s extended family, whom she has not had any communications with in two decades, have arrived in London. Her former sister-in-law, Tracy Dooley — who was married to her half-brother — as well as their sons, Tyler Dooley and TJ Dooley, have been spotted at Heathrow Airport in London on Monday. They were not invited to the wedding, but they were apparently hired to be television commentators on the wedding.