Royal family member gives Meghan Markle her first seal of approval

Meghan Markle
Actress Meghan Markle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. Reuters/Mark Blinch

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall, the husband of Zara Phillips, shares his insights about the way Meghan Markle handles her relationship with Prince Harry. He gave the actress her first royal seal of approval.

With the public scrutiny that comes with being involved in the royal family, Tindall thinks Markle will be just fine. He was the first member of the family to give a public comment on Harry's relationship.

“But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I’m sure she will get through it,” the 2003 World Cup-winner said in Sunday People. He added Harry and Markle’s happiness is everything he asks for.

Tindall, whose wife is Harry’s cousin, also expressed excitement about meeting the “Suits” actress because he is a fan of her TV series. Tindall and his wife are expected to meet Markle in the coming months. Phillips is the only daughter to Princess Anne.

Harry’s girlfriend has reportedly already met Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. But the comments of the prince’s late mother Princess Diana allegedly suggested that Markle is not the ideal woman for Harry, according to an alternative “energy healer” who claims she was one of Diana’s confidantes.

In an “exclusive” interview with the Daily Mail, Simone Simmons said Diana still speaks to her. “It was a while ago when she did say who the right person was and Harry would know it when it happened,” she said.

Moreover, Diana “revealed” to Simmons that she hoped his son would find someone who is “totally dependable” because Harry is a sensitive person. She supposedly “thought” one of his past girlfriends would have been more suitable for him than Markle. Simmons added Diana “told” her she adored Kate Middleton and thought she was perfect.

It was previously reported that the 36-year-old actress would not be known as Princess Meghan even she decided to marry the fifth in line to the throne. This is due to rules governing the British crown that only those born into the royal family can utilise the title Prince or Princess. It had been tipped that if they end up in marriage, the couple will become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which means Markle then be known as the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle, who is based in Canada, recently celebrated her 36th birthday in Botswana with the prince. Harry and Markle reportedly met in May last year.

PEOPLE/YouTube

