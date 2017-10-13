Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online

Roger Federer vs Juan MartIn del Potro live stream
Sep 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on day eight of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jerry Lai

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face French veteran Richard Gasquet in the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters on Friday. Federer defeated Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the Round of 8 at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Federer needed just an hour to beat Dolgopolov, with one particular service game lasting all of 47 seconds. The Swiss Master is on a finals collision course against World No. 1 Rafael Nadal -- who reached the semi-final courtesy a hard-fought victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.

The 36-year-old Federer is hoping to end the year on a high note at next month's Nitto ATP Finals in London. But he is already setting his sights on another Australian Open title after his monumental victory in 2017. With wins at Melbourne Park and the Wimbledon, Federer increased his record Grand Slam tally to 19.

"I didn't see it coming this way, I thought maybe that if the stars aligned, that I would make quarters or semis and maybe beat one or two top-10 players. That's what I thought I had in me,' the Swiss admitted. 'I was hoping that maybe down the stretch in the season, starting Wimbledon or US Open, that's when I was gonna be 100%," Federer said about his victory at the 2017 Australian Open.

"But before that I just knew I needed time. So winning the Australian Open was a surprise.' He still celebrates this success: 'When I am home sometimes and I drink champagne with my family or friends, we are like "this is for Australian Open," added Federer. Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet live streaming, Shanghai Masters live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Shanghai Masters live stream: Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet
Quarter-final
Start time: 10:30 p.m. (AEST), 8:30 p.m. (Local Time, CST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

