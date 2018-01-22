Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online

Roger Federer
Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. Reuters / Thomas Peter

World No.2 Roger Federer will face Hungary's unseeded Marton Fucsovics Monday in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena. Federer, the reigning champion at Melbourne Park, is coming off a straight sets victory over French veteran Richard Gasquet in the third round on Saturday.

With the match getting underway at 3 p.m. AEDT, Federer and Fucsovics could face extreme weather conditions. Former champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had previously criticised the organisers for letting players battle soaring temperatures in Melbourne that touched 40C on several occasions this past week. 

Federer and Fucsovics, ranked No. 80 in the world, would be squaring off for the first time. The 25-year-old Hungarian beat Argentina's Nicolas Kicker in the previous round to set up the biggest match of his career. Fucsovics upset American 13th seed in the second round Sam Querrey last Thursday.

During his 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Gasquet Saturday, Federer hit 12 aces and won 80 percent of his first serve points in a clinical performance. After the game, the five-time Australian Open winner revealed that he spent extra time working on his service game during the injury layoff in 2016. Since returning from injury, Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this past year to resurrect his career at age 36. 

“The problem is, when you have back issues, when you're scared or you don't have the confidence in your body, it robs you by, I don't know, let's say any percent, 20 per cent or 30 per cent of your capabilities maybe on that particular shot only, but it's enough to make you almost half the player that you normally are,” Federer said on Saturday, via The Express.

Federer added: “Sometimes it takes time, you know. When it hurts, it hurts. It's just not point-for-point mentality because it's difficult. Finally when you're free again, you find better zones, more consistency. Consistency is a big thing in our sport. Can you serve like this for five hours? That's the goal. When you're carrying an injury, clearly it's tougher.  I think right now I'm fine again. Look, bad backs always come and go I think for all of us players. They come and go. You just have to deal with it as good as possible."

With a victory on Monday, Roger Federer will up a quarter-final clash against either Czech veteran Tomas Berdych or Italy's 25th seed Fabio Fognini. Federer and Berdych have been in 25 battles over the years, with the Swiss Master prevailing in 19 of those matches. Barring upsets, a semi-final clash between Federer and Djokovic is on the cards. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live streaming, Roger Federer live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Tennis online
Fourth Round
Start time: 3 p.m. Monday (Local Time, AEDT), 11 p.m. (ET), 4 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

