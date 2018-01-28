Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open final online

World No. 2 Roger Federer is just one victory away from capturing his record twentieth Grand Slam title. Standing in his way is Crotian Marin Cilic, hungry for only his second major title since the 2014 US Open.

Though Federer enters the match as the odds-on favourite, the sixth-seeded Cilic is in the form of his life, having beaten World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and rising British star Kyle Edmund en route his third Grand Slam final. In 2014, Cilic beat Japan's Kei Nishikori to prevail at Flushing Meadows. Last year, he lost in straight sets to Federer in the Wimbledon final. It was later revealed that Cilic played through an injury in his second major final.

Federer, 36, is convinced that he's playing the best tennis of his illustrious career. A year ago, Federer captured the Australian Open title after missing most of 2016 with a chronic knee injury that nearly forced him to retire. At the time, analysts felt Federer was fortunate to escape clashes against Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. However, the aging Swiss Master kept winning through 2017, capturing Grand Slam No. 19 at Wimbledon, besides becoming the oldest player to win a ATP Masters 1000 title.

“Twenty times special. I don’t know what to tell you. It would be amazing. It isn’t just an easy trip to the finals. There’s always a lot of work that goes into it during the tournament; focus and also preparation beforehand,” Federer said ahead of Sunday's final, while dwelling on the possibility of joining legendary women's players Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) in the exclusive 20s club.

Despite trailing Federer 8-1 in career head-to-head matches, Cilic is not overwhelmed by the occasion. The Croatian's lone victory against Federer came at the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open. “In one way, I had to taste one amazing experience in a final and one not so. It's big motivation for me to play the final and obviously to win, and I'm feeling really good with my game, and so hopefully I can have a great match and also great energy on the court,” Cilic told reporters after beating Kyle Edmund 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the semi-final on Thursday.

Roger Federer is expected to employ a pick-and-choose strategy entering the 2018 ATP season. Federer, who turns 37, is expected to miss the entire European clay court season with hopes of avoiding injuries ahead of the Wimbledon and US Open. Contrary to earlier reports, Federer is not expected to call it quits at the end of the year. The Swiss Master is admittedly hoping to play competitive tennis until the age of 40.

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open final online

Men's Final

Start time: 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Local Time, AEDT), 3:30 a.m. (ET), 8:30 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)

2018 Australian Open final live stream:

7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)