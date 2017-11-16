Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch ATP Finals online

Aug 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand against Robin Haase of the Netherlands (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium.

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face World No. 5 Marin Cilic in the final Group Stage match of the Nitto ATP Finals on Thursday (Friday in Australia). Since Federer has already qualified from the Boris Becker group after winning his first two matches, Thursday's result will be inconsequential ahead of the knockout stages.

Cilic, meanwhile, cannot qualify for the semi-finals since he lost a pair of matches to Jack Sock and Alexander Zverev. Federer beat the same opponents and will face either Dominic Thiem or David Goffin in the semi-finals of the year-ending ATP Finals on Saturday. Thiem and Goffin will square off in a do-or-die contest on Friday.

After his 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev Tuesday, the 36-year-old Federer revealed his new in-game tactic that has helped him play at a high level this season. “In some ways I feel like it's been a season where playing freely has served me well. In the bigger moments, I try to smile on the inside and think, you know, like it's all good. I was getting a bit frustrated with some of the shot selections at 5-1 in the third," the 19-time Grand Slam champion told reporters.

Federer continued: "I'm talking to myself, saying, ‘What am I even getting upset about? I’m leading 5-1 in the third. I'm one game away from qualifying in the semis. You want to get upset? There's zero reason for that. I think it's important sometimes to remind myself that it's all good.”

Federer is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Nitto ATP Finals trophy on Sunday after World No. 1 Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Nadal, playing through injury, put up a valiant fight before losing 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4) to World No. 8 David Goffin on Monday. Despite a potential victory on Sunday, Federer would be unable to catch up with Nadal in the year-long World No. 1 race.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner, trails Federer 1-7 in career head-to-head showdowns. Incidentally, his only victory over Federer came during the semi-finals of the event at Flushing Meadows. In their most recent match-up, Federer beat Cilic in the finals of the 2017 Wimbledon to win his record 19th Grand Slam. Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live streaming, ATP Finals live streaming, ATP World Tour Finals live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

ATP Finals live stream: Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic

Group Stage

Start time: 2 p.m. (Local Time), 12 a.m. (Monday, AEST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)