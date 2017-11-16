Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch ATP Finals online

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live streaming, Rogers Cup final live streaming
Aug 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand against Robin Haase of the Netherlands (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face World No. 5 Marin Cilic in the final Group Stage match of the Nitto ATP Finals on Thursday (Friday in Australia). Since Federer has already qualified from the Boris Becker group after winning his first two matches, Thursday's result will be inconsequential ahead of the knockout stages. 

Cilic, meanwhile, cannot qualify for the semi-finals since he lost a pair of matches to Jack Sock and Alexander Zverev. Federer beat the same opponents and will face either Dominic Thiem or David Goffin in the semi-finals of the year-ending ATP Finals on Saturday. Thiem and Goffin will square off in a do-or-die contest on Friday.

After his 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev Tuesday, the 36-year-old Federer revealed his new in-game tactic that has helped him play at a high level this season. “In some ways I feel like it's been a season where playing freely has served me well. In the bigger moments, I try to smile on the inside and think, you know, like it's all good. I was getting a bit frustrated with some of the shot selections at 5-1 in the third," the 19-time Grand Slam champion told reporters.

Federer continued: "I'm talking to myself, saying, ‘What am I even getting upset about?  I’m leading 5-1 in the third. I'm one game away from qualifying in the semis. You want to get upset?  There's zero reason for that. I think it's important sometimes to remind myself that it's all good.” 

Federer is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Nitto ATP Finals trophy on Sunday after World No. 1 Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Nadal, playing through injury, put up a valiant fight before losing 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4) to World No. 8 David Goffin on Monday. Despite a potential victory on Sunday, Federer would be unable to catch up with Nadal in the year-long World No. 1 race.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner, trails Federer 1-7 in career head-to-head showdowns. Incidentally, his only victory over Federer came during the semi-finals of the event at Flushing Meadows. In their most recent match-up, Federer beat Cilic in the finals of the 2017 Wimbledon to win his record 19th Grand Slam. Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live streaming, ATP Finals live streaming, ATP World Tour Finals live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

ATP Finals live stream: Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic
Group Stage
Start time: 2 p.m. (Local Time), 12 a.m. (Monday, AEST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade News: Mavs could explore offers for Nerlens Noel
NBA Trade News: Mavs could explore offers for Nerlens Noel
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Two hour marathon
'The Young and the Restless' Nov. 16-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3: Why Jamie wasn’t called Alexander on ship
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 8 live stream: 'Moss Piglets'
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': More details about casino city from book
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: New poster teases Ahch-To duel
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 10 air date and plot
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 10: The journey back home
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car