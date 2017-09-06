Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch US Open online

Sep 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on day eight of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

World No. 3 Roger Federer will run into old foe Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-final of the 2017 US Open on Wednesday evening (Thursday in Australia). Del Petro won his only career Grand Slam title in 2009 when he beat Federer in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Though Federer holds a 16-5 head-to-head advantage over del Potro, the big-serving Argentine is a perennial threat on hard courts. Besides two finals victories at Basel in 2012 and 2013, Del Potro also got the better of Federer at the 2012 ATP Finals and 2009 ATP Finals, both staged in Great Britain.

While reflecting on the memorable 2009 US Open final, Federer acknowledged Del Potro as a credible threat and said he won't let the southpaw catch fire in his service game. "I think we’re different players today (since 2009). We both play different. Because of his surgery, I think his backhand has changed. He uses his slice much more. Just alone because of that, the game would be different. I think we’re both more laid back today. It won’t be a final, it will be a quarterfinal. Obviously not as much riding on this match like it was in 2009."

During the last round, Del Potro, the No. 24 seed, made a sensational comeback against No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem before prevailing in five sets. After going down two sets, Del Potro came through after feeding off the electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While Federer would still be the fan favourite on Wednesday, Del Potro will a sizeable contingent in his corner.

Ahead of the quarter-final, Del Potro sounded fitness fears but not before exuding eagerness to face the player he hails as the greatest of all time. “Hopefully my day off (Tuesday) I can recovery a little bit more. Then I will see if I'm ready to play in good conditions against Roger. I was thinking to retire in the middle of the second set because I couldn't breathe, I couldn't move well. Dominic was dominating the match so easy."

Rafael Nadal and Federer have won the remaining three Grand Slams of the year and threaten to complete the sweep. After former US Open champions Stan Wawrinka (2016), Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015) and Andy Murray (2012) withdrew from the tournament, Federer and Nadal were projected to face threats from rising stars Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. But #NextGenATP trio has been ousted from the tournament, leaving the bottom half of the draw devoid of star talent.

South African veteran Kevin Anderson and Spanish World No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta have already set up the other semi-final. Barring a monumental upset, Nadal or Federer will be hoisting the trophy on Sunday. Roger Federer vs Juan MartIn del Potro live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Roger Federer vs Juan MartIn del Potro

Round of 8

Start time: 10:15 a.m. Thursday (AEST), 8:15 p.m. (Local Time, ET)

On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, ESPN 2 (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)