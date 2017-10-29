Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch Swiss Indoors online

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer vs Juan MartIn del Potro live streaming
Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - October 13, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Richard Gasquet of France. Reuters / Aly Song

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face big-serving Argentine Juan Martin del Potro  in the final of the 2017 Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. Federer, fresh off his victory at the Shanghai Masters, breezed past Belgian World No. 10 David Goffin in straight sets during Saturday's semi-final.

Federer is just one win away from securing his seventh ATP Tour title of the year -- after winning prestigious events such as the Australian Open, Miami Masters, Indian Wells Masters and Wimbledon, to name a few. Federer needed exactly an hour to put away Goffin Saturday to reach his 13th final in Basel.

Del Potro defeated Federer in this year's U.S. Open semi-final, and has a history of upsetting the Swiss Master on big stage matches. 

Roger Federer is trying to win his home tournament in Basel for the eighth time in his storied career. He is also trying to displace World No. 1 Rafael Nadal at the top of the food chain. To do so, the Swiss Master must prevail at Basel before heading to the year-ending events at Rolex Paris Masters (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and the Nitto ATP Finals (Nov. 12-19).  If  the 36-year-old Federer can miraculously win all three tournaments, he will finish the year as the new World No. 1. Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live streaming, Basel ATP live streaming, Swiss Indoors live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Swiss Indoors live stream: Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro
Final
Start time: 4 p.m. (CEST, Local Time), 12 a.m. (Sunday, AEST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball on loss to Jazz: 'Blame it on me'
World Series 2017: Cody Bellinger sparks Dodgers victory, series tied 2-2
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
LG V30 specs, features and release details
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 27: Aidan kisses Alya
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 5: Charlotte is back
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
