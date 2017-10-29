Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch Swiss Indoors online

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face big-serving Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the final of the 2017 Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. Federer, fresh off his victory at the Shanghai Masters, breezed past Belgian World No. 10 David Goffin in straight sets during Saturday's semi-final.

Federer is just one win away from securing his seventh ATP Tour title of the year -- after winning prestigious events such as the Australian Open, Miami Masters, Indian Wells Masters and Wimbledon, to name a few. Federer needed exactly an hour to put away Goffin Saturday to reach his 13th final in Basel.

Del Potro defeated Federer in this year's U.S. Open semi-final, and has a history of upsetting the Swiss Master on big stage matches.

Roger Federer is trying to win his home tournament in Basel for the eighth time in his storied career. He is also trying to displace World No. 1 Rafael Nadal at the top of the food chain. To do so, the Swiss Master must prevail at Basel before heading to the year-ending events at Rolex Paris Masters (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and the Nitto ATP Finals (Nov. 12-19). If the 36-year-old Federer can miraculously win all three tournaments, he will finish the year as the new World No. 1. Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live streaming, Basel ATP live streaming, Swiss Indoors live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Swiss Indoors live stream: Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro

Final

Start time: 4 p.m. (CEST, Local Time), 12 a.m. (Sunday, AEST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)