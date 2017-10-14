Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online

World No. 2 Roger Federer will run into old rival Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-final of the 2017 Shanghai Masters on Saturday. Del Petro won his only career Grand Slam championship in 2009 when he beat Federer in the final of the U.S Open.

Though Federer holds a 16-6 head-to-head record against del Potro, the big-serving Argentine got the better of the Swiss Master during their most recent encounter in the semi-final of the U.S. Open. Besides two finals victories at Basel in 2012 and 2013, Del Potro also got the better of Federer at the 2012 ATP Finals and 2009 ATP Finals. Therefore, Federer would not walk into the match as the favourite despite the better track record.

Earlier this year, Federer reflected on the 2009 US Open final and acknowledged Del Potro as a perennial threat due to his renowned his service game. "I think we’re different players today (since 2009). We both play different. Because of his surgery, I think his backhand has changed. He uses his slice much more. Just alone because of that, the game would be different. I think we’re both more laid back today. It won’t be a final, it will be a quarterfinal. Obviously not as much riding on this match like it was in 2009."

During his quarter-final victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki on Friday, Del Potro took a tumble while running around a backhand to hit a forehand. After the match, it was reported that Del Potro aggravated his surgically-repaired left wrist. On the eve of the match, Federer hoped to see a fully healthy Del Potro on the court. "I did see the fall. I saw the match. It was a good match. I hope for now that Juan Martin can recover and we can play a normal match tomorrow."

As aptly pointed out by the ATP website, Federer could rack up more accolades by booking a berth in Sunday's Shanghai Masters final. "Federer is making his fourth semi-final showing in Shanghai (2-1), winning the 2014 title (d. Simon), reaching the 2010 final (l. to Murray) and the semi-finals in 2012 (l. to Murray). He is 6-0 in semi-final matches in 2017 (5-1 in finals). The Swiss is trying to reach his 143rd final (93-49) and will tie Ivan Lendlfor second place on the Open Era titles list with his next trophy. He owns the most Masters 1000 wins (349) and is No. 3 with 26 Masters 1000 titles."

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer could set up a potential showdown on Sunday with victories in their respective semi-final matches. Nadal would have to contend with 2014 U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic in the other Round of 4 match on Saturday. Roger Federer vs Juan MartIn del Potro live streaming, Shanghai Masters live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Shanghai Masters live stream: Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro

Semi-final

Start time: 6:30 p.m. (AEST), 4:30 p.m. (Local Time, CST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)