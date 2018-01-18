Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer, Miami Open
Mar 30, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a volley against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic (not pictured) in a men's singles quarter-final during the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(6). USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the 2018 Australian Open on Thursday. Federer, the defending champion, is the overwhelming favourite to repeat as winner at Melbourne Park and add Grand Slam title No. 20 to his illustrious career.

On Tuesday, Federer beat Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 and looked prime for a deep run in the first Grand Slam of 2018. However, Federer tempered expectations before the tournament when he spoke about taking a round-by-round approach instead of aiming for the prize. Federer had said: "I’m not at 100 per cent, but you never know in a week’s time what’s going to be happening. If you’re in the draw, you give yourself a chance. That’s what happened for me last year. All ended up way better than I thought it would, as you know."

As it turns out, Federer's path to the quarter-finals would be easier than projected. Federer will not face a seeded player until the Round of 8 following the early exits of Sam Querrey and Milos Raonic. After former World No. 3 Raonic fell to Slovakia's Lukas Lacko in the first round, Querrey lost to Hungary's Marton Fusovics in the Round of 128.

After breezing past Bedene, Federer said he would prefer playing Struff in the evening since temperature in Melbourne are expected to go north of 40 degrees Celsius. “I’ll ask for a night match just because I played night tonight. It’s just easier, to be honest, rather than going from night to day to night to day to night to day.  I am hoping for another good year,” Federer, who also won Wimbledon for a record eighth time in 2017, said on court. I am not sure it will go as well (as 2017) because I‘m a year older, Rafa’s looking in tip-top shape and others guys are coming back.”

Meanwhile, Struff is trying to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old German defeated South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the first round to set up a clash against Federer. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming, Roger Federer live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live stream: Watch Tennis online
Second Round
Start time: 8:15 p.m. Thursday (Local Time, AEDT), 4:15 a.m. (ET), 9:15 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick
DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 gets a new director
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 14 ‘School of Hard Knocks’ spoilers
Why Kate Middleton did not wear her engagement ring during hospital visit
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 17-19 [VIDEO]
'Outlander' stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hammer online poll
‘Outlander’ wins SpoilerTV’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 12 preview: Meeting the Emperor
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 12: Imperial palace mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car