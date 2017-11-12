Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online

World No. 2 Roger Federer will square off against World No. 9 Jack Sock in the opening Group Stage match of the Nitto ATP Finals on Sunday. Federer, who made a last-minute decision to enter the tournament, will make a record 15th appearance at the year ending ATP Masters event in London.

Federer's streak of 14 consecutive appearances at the ATP season finale was snapped last year due to a knee injury. This year, too, Federer remained a doubtful participant after pulling out of last week's Rolex Paris Masters. However, the six-time champion has reportedly returned to full fitness.

Sock is fresh off a historic triumph at the Paris Masters. The 25-year-old American captured the first ATP Masters title of his career by defeating Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the finals. Despite his recent hot streak, Sock trails Federer 0-3 in career head-to-head matches. In fact, Federer has yet to drop a set against Sock. Their most recent clash came at this year's Indian Wells semi-finals when Federer prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Roger Federer not taking Jack Sock lightly

Despite his dominating record against Sock, Federer has no intention to underestimate the young American. "I don't look at the other 12 matches I won against these guys (in Group Boris Becker), my focus is solely on Jack Sock. He had a wonderful week in Paris. He was almost out in the first round against Kyle Edmund and then ends up winning the whole thing. He's confident and likes the big stage. I know that from the good match we had in Indian Wells. I can expect a tough one," Federer said on the eve of the match.

Meanwhile, Sock has become the first American to qualify for the ATP Finals since Mardy Fish in 2011. He joins Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin ATP Finals debutantes. "I've never played a format like this, but it's nice having the guaranteed matches. If the first one doesn't go well, you have your next two to make the semis. It's nice for sure. I think I have a fairly entertaining game, so I’m definitely looking forward to showcasing it and getting out there this weekend and into next week."

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are on a potential collision course at the Nitto ATP Finals, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The opening day on Sunday will also feature an evening session clash between Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic. Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live streaming, ATP Finals live streaming, ATP World Tour Finals live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

ATP Finals live stream: Roger Federer vs Jack Sock

Group Stage

Start time: 2 p.m. (Local Time), 12 a.m. (Monday, AEST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)