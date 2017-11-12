Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer vs Juan MartIn del Potro live streaming
Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - October 13, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Richard Gasquet of France. Reuters / Aly Song

World No. 2 Roger Federer will square off against World No. 9 Jack Sock in the opening Group Stage match of the Nitto ATP Finals on Sunday. Federer, who made a last-minute decision to enter the tournament, will make a record 15th appearance at the year ending ATP Masters event in London. 

Federer's streak of 14 consecutive appearances at the ATP season finale was snapped last year due to a knee injury. This year, too, Federer remained a doubtful participant after pulling out of last week's Rolex Paris Masters. However, the six-time champion has reportedly returned to full fitness. 

Sock is fresh off a historic triumph at the Paris Masters. The 25-year-old American captured the first ATP Masters title of his career by defeating Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the finals. Despite his recent hot streak, Sock trails Federer 0-3 in career head-to-head matches. In fact, Federer has yet to drop a set against Sock. Their most recent clash came at this year's Indian Wells semi-finals when Federer prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Roger Federer not taking Jack Sock lightly

Despite his dominating record against Sock, Federer has no intention to underestimate the young American. "I don't look at the other 12 matches I won against these guys (in Group Boris Becker), my focus is solely on Jack Sock. He had a wonderful week in Paris. He was almost out in the first round against Kyle Edmund and then ends up winning the whole thing. He's confident and likes the big stage. I know that from the good match we had in Indian Wells. I can expect a tough one," Federer said on the eve of the match.

Meanwhile, Sock has become the first American to qualify for the ATP Finals since Mardy Fish in 2011. He joins Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin ATP Finals debutantes. "I've never played a format like this, but it's nice having the guaranteed matches. If the first one doesn't go well, you have your next two to make the semis. It's nice for sure. I think I have a fairly entertaining game, so I’m definitely looking forward to showcasing it and getting out there this weekend and into next week."

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are on a potential collision course at the Nitto ATP Finals, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The opening day on Sunday will also feature an evening session clash between Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic. Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live streaming, ATP Finals live streaming, ATP World Tour Finals live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

ATP Finals live stream: Roger Federer vs Jack Sock
Group Stage
Start time: 2 p.m. (Local Time), 12 a.m. (Monday, AEST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

Related
Join the Discussion
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Kevin Durant hopes to become an All-NBA defender
NBA Free Agency 2018: Thunder unlikely to afford current roster
Jose Mourinho, Manchester United contract talks stall
Georges St-Pierre rules out superfight against Conor McGregor amid pressure
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball youngest to triple-double in NBA history
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball youngest to triple-double in NBA history
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 10 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie and Claire on rescue mission
‘Supernatural’ 13x05 spoilers, recap: Castiel returns to Sam and Dean
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New character is 'sad-eyed young girl'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Jason Momoa visits Belfast
'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 4 preview: Saviors' new weapon
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The fight continues
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car