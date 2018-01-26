Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung live streaming: Watch Australian Open online

By @saihoops on
2018 Australian Open live streaming, Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung live streaming
Tennis - Australian Open - Quarterfinals - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 24, 2018. Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic. Reuters / Thomas Peter

World No. 2 Roger Federer is just two victories away from winning a record Grand Slam title No. 20. The Swiss Master will have to contend with rising Korean star Hyeon Chung Friday in the second semi-final of the 2018 Australian Open.

The winner of the Federer vs Chung match will face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in Sunday's final. Federer is currently the odds-on favourite to repeat as Australian Open champion, a year after defeating arch rival Rafael Nadal in a memorable five-set final. The 36-year-old Federer will become the second oldest player in the Open Era to win at Melbourne Park.

Regardless of Friday's result, Chung's rise to stardom is the most prominent storyline from the first Grand Slam of the year. En route the semi-final, Chung upset the likes of World No. 4 Alexander Zverev and 6-time champion Novak Djokovic before overcoming America's Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final. 

Ranked No.58 in the world, Chung is the lowest-ranked player to make an Australian Open semi-final since Russia's Marat Safin in 2004. The 21-year-old South Korean first burst into the spotlight last November when he defeated Russia's rising star Andrey Rublev to clinch the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals. Though American tennis great John McEnroe expects Chung to win Grand Slams in the future, he's not giving the youngster a shot against Federer on Friday.

"The tennis is awesome, I think he’s (Chung) going to win Slams. He’s an awesome talent. He’s come a long way because he had some injury issues a couple years back. I’d be surprised if he wins a set in this match. I think he’s going to get overwhelmed by the situation. Federer is going to take time away from him unlike Djokovic and he’s going to win a lot of points on that awesome Federer serve and that’s going to put pressure on Chung," McEnroe told EuroSport on the eve of the game. 

Meanwhile, Federer showered praise on his young opponent before their first-ever showdown. Federer revealed that he was impressed with Chung's victory over Djokovic.

"I'm very excited to play Chung. I thought he played an incredible match against Novak Djokovic. I mean, to beat him here is one of the tough things to do in our sport. To close it out, that was mighty impressive. That shows that he's had good composure, a great mind-set," said Federer ahead of his record 14th Australian Open semi-final. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung live streaming, Roger Federer live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Tennis online
Semi-Final #2
Start time: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Local Time, AEDT), 3:30 a.m. (ET), 8:30 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

