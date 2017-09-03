Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online

Aug 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia (not pictured) on day four of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

World No. 3 Roger Federer will face Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in his Round of 32 match at the 2017 US Open on Saturday. Federer was pushed to five sets in his two opening round victories, a month after capturing the 2017 Wimbledon without dropping a set.

Federer holds a 12-0 head-to-head record against Lopez, his opponent on Saturday. Lopez is gunning to earn his career first win against the Swiss Master after sensing vulnerability in Federer's game through the first two rounds.

“It’s difficult because on one hand I wanted to play Roger. But on the other hand I know that he is probably the best player in the world so I have less chance to go far in the draw if I play him. But this could be the last chance I ever have to play Roger, so I look forward to facing him," Lopez told The Telegraph.

The 36-year-old Federer skipped the Cincinnati Masters, the last stop before Flushing Meadows, after injuring his back during his Canadian Open final loss to Alexander Zverev. And Federer gave his legion of fans a few scares during the opening two wins against American teenager Frances Tiafoe and Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

The third-seeded Federer has admitted that his preparation for the final Grand Slam of the year hasn't been ideal. “I knew I was going to maybe struggle early on. Maybe I struggled more than I would have liked to. But I’m still in the draw, which gives me a chance. I still believe I’m going to pick up my game and become just more consistent because I’m not playing all that bad. It’s just that I’m going a bit up and down in waves throughout the match," Federer said after Thursday's victory over Youzhny.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the co-favourites at the 2017 US Open, could potentially face off in the semi-final. In the wake of World No. 2 Andy Murray's withdrawal, Federer was expected to jump into the No. 2 seed. However, the luck of the draw favoured 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic -- who took Murray's place in the bottom half of the draw. Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Round of 64

Start time: 9 a.m. Sunday (AEST), 7 p.m. (Local Time, ET)

On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)