Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream
Aug 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia (not pictured) on day four of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

World No. 3 Roger Federer will face Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in his Round of 32 match at the 2017 US Open on Saturday. Federer was pushed to five sets in his two opening round victories, a month after capturing the 2017 Wimbledon without dropping a set.

Federer holds a 12-0 head-to-head record against Lopez, his opponent on Saturday. Lopez is gunning to earn his career first win against the Swiss Master after sensing vulnerability in Federer's game through the first two rounds. 

“It’s difficult because on one hand I wanted to play Roger. But on the other hand I know that he is probably the best player in the world so I have less chance to go far in the draw if I play him. But this could be the last chance I ever have to play Roger, so I look forward to facing him," Lopez told The Telegraph.

The 36-year-old Federer skipped the Cincinnati Masters, the last stop before Flushing Meadows, after injuring his back during his Canadian Open final loss to Alexander Zverev. And Federer gave his legion of fans a few scares during the opening two wins against American teenager Frances Tiafoe and Russian Mikhail Youzhny. 

The third-seeded Federer has admitted that his preparation for the final Grand Slam of the year hasn't been ideal. “I knew I was going to maybe struggle early on. Maybe I struggled more than I would have liked to. But I’m still in the draw, which gives me a chance. I still believe I’m going to pick up my game and become just more consistent because I’m not playing all that bad. It’s just that I’m going a bit up and down in waves throughout the match," Federer said after Thursday's victory over Youzhny.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the co-favourites at the 2017 US Open, could potentially face off in the semi-final. In the wake of World No. 2 Andy Murray's withdrawal, Federer was expected to jump into the No. 2 seed. However, the luck of the draw favoured 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic -- who took Murray's place in the bottom half of the draw. Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez
Round of 64
Start time: 9 a.m. Sunday (AEST), 7 p.m. (Local Time, ET)
On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast tease future
‘Outlander’ season 3: Action sequence with Jamie teased
'Coronation Street' Sept. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 48 spoilers: Fletch exasperates Donna
'Holby City' series 19 episode 48 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Sequence of events revealed in Topps cards
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Major action scenes teased
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car