Roger Federer vs David Goffin live stream: Watch Swiss Indoors online

Aug 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand against Robin Haase of the Netherlands (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face Belgian World No. 10 David Goffin in the semi-final of the 2017 Swiss Indoors Basel on Saturday. Federer, fresh off his victory at the Shanghai Masters, endured a difficult three-set battle against France's Adrian Mannarino in Friday's quarter-final.

Federer boasts of a 5-0 record against Goffin in career head-to-head matches. The pair haven't met since 2016 when Federer put away Goffin in straight sets at Halle. It will be their third meeting at the Basel ATP event; Federer made quick work of the Belgian in back-to-back matches in 2014 and 2015. Since those matches, Goffin has raised the level of his game and is widely recognised as one of the fastest rising stars in tennis. 

After overcoming Mannarino, Federer admitted that he had to dig deep to stay in the tournament. “Today was a battle. I had to somehow dig and fight and sometimes these wins are more rewarding than just leading from the get-go and dominating throughout and bringing it home. These are better matches to win sometimes, actually. I just had a tough time really getting into it and he was rock solid, so he deserved that first set, but the reaction from me was really important," Federer said after Friday's win, via The Express.

According to Sky Sports commentator Mark Petchey, Federer could be feeling under the weather. "Federer looked a little under the weather against Benoit Paire (in the Round of 16). He has been sick coming into this tournament and didn't look 100 per cent. He played great against Frances Tiafoe in the first round, he really did. He played decently against Paire but he didn't play great, the Frenchman wasn't at his best. He missed a lot of backhands as well as forehands."

Roger Federer is trying to win his home tournament in Basel for the eighth time in his storied career. He is also trying to displace World No. 1 Rafael Nadal at the top of the food chain. To do so, the Swiss Master must prevail at Basel before heading to the year-ending events at Rolex Paris Masters (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and the Nitto ATP Finals (Nov. 12-19).  If  the 36-year-old Federer can miraculously win all three tournaments, he will finish the year as the new World No. 1. Roger Federer vs David Goffin live streaming, Basel ATP live streaming, Swiss Indoors live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Swiss Indoors live stream: Roger Federer vs David Goffin
Semi-Final
Start time: 4 p.m. (CEST, Local Time), 12 a.m. (Sunday, AEST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

