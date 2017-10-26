Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live

Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 31, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his second round match against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face World No. 40 Benoit Paire in a Round of 16 match at the at Swiss Indoors Basel on Thursday evening (Friday in Australia). Federer, fresh off his victory at the Shanghai Masters, coasted past American teenager 6-1, 6-3 in the first-round on Tuesday.

Paire and Federer have met on four occasions; the Swiss Master is yet to taste defeat. In fact, Federer has yet to drop a set against the French journeyman. Their most recent meeting came in Dubai at the start of the year when Federer eased past Paire in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) en route his Australian Open victory.

Despite a long season that started in Dubai and Melbourne, Federer admitted in a recent interview that he still had the energy to finish the season on a high. Federer is enjoying one of the best years of his storied career -- having captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon to improve his Grand Slam tally to 19.

"I was surprised I was not tired (after Shanghai) I took three days off, I've been training again since Thursday, doing gym and on court. I feel good. I still have energy for the rest of the season. The break during the clay court season had positive consequences, the (hard court season) I just played Montreal and the US Open. It was tough I had to invest so much in the back—massage, stretching, everything. This also requires energy," Federer was quoted as saying by Tages Anzeiger.

The 36-year-old Federer is on a mission: to end 2017 as the top-ranked player in the sport. He currently trails World No. 1 Rafael Nadal by nearly 2,000 ATP points. At Basel, Federer has the opportunity to cut Nadal's lead to 1,460 ATP points before marching to the Rolex Paris Masters (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and the Nitto ATP Finals (Nov. 12-19).

Essentially, Roger Federer would need to win at both Paris and London to displace Nadal. While Nadal is still the favourite to finish the year as the World No. 1, Federer could make the impossible happen by claiming victories at Basel, Paris and London. Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live streaming, Basel ATP live streaming, Basel Indoors live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Basel ATP live stream: Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire

Round of 16

Start time: 7 p.m. (CEST, Local Time), 3 a.m. (Friday, AEST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)