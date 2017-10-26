Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer, 2017 US Open
Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 31, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his second round match against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia. Reuters / Andrew Kelly

World No. 2 Roger Federer will face World No. 40 Benoit Paire in a Round of 16 match at the at Swiss Indoors Basel on Thursday evening (Friday in Australia). Federer, fresh off his victory at the Shanghai Masters, coasted past American teenager 6-1, 6-3 in the first-round on Tuesday.

Paire and Federer have met on four occasions; the Swiss Master is yet to taste defeat. In fact, Federer has yet to drop a set against the French journeyman. Their most recent meeting came in Dubai at the start of the year when Federer eased past Paire in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) en route his Australian Open victory. 

Despite a long season that started in Dubai and Melbourne, Federer admitted in a recent interview that he still had the energy to finish the season on a high. Federer is enjoying one of the best years of his storied career -- having captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon to improve his Grand Slam tally to 19.

"I was surprised I was not tired (after Shanghai) I took three days off, I've been training again since Thursday, doing gym and on court. I feel good. I still have energy for the rest of the season. The break during the clay court season had positive consequences, the (hard court season) I just played Montreal and the US Open. It was tough I had to invest so much in the back—massage, stretching, everything. This also requires energy," Federer was quoted as saying by Tages Anzeiger.

The 36-year-old Federer is on a mission: to end 2017 as the top-ranked player in the sport. He currently trails World No. 1 Rafael Nadal by nearly 2,000 ATP points. At Basel, Federer has the opportunity to cut Nadal's lead to 1,460 ATP points before marching to the Rolex Paris Masters (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and the Nitto ATP Finals (Nov. 12-19).

Essentially, Roger Federer would need to win at both Paris and London to displace Nadal. While Nadal is still the favourite to finish the year as the World No. 1, Federer could make the impossible happen by claiming victories at Basel, Paris and London. Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live streaming, Basel ATP live streaming, Basel Indoors live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Basel ATP live stream: Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire
Round of 16
Start time: 7 p.m. (CEST, Local Time), 3 a.m. (Friday, AEST)
On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

Related
Join the Discussion
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Novak Djokovic yet to commit to Brisbane International, organisers worried
Kris Dunn Injury Update: Bulls to bring PG off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
Lakers rallied behind Lonzo Ball to upset Wizards, says coach Luke Walton
Lakers rallied behind Lonzo Ball to upset Wizards, says coach Luke Walton
Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Belle is back
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew Roberts on Print Shop scene
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members spotted in Belfast
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 26-27: Shirley advises Sally
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 7: Time loop problems
‘Star Trek Discover’ episode 7: Harry Mudd is back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car