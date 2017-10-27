Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino live stream: Watch Basel ATP live

World No. 2 Roger Federer will square off against World No. 28 Adrian Mannarino in the quarter-final of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Friday evening (Saturday in Australia). Federer, fresh off his win at the Shanghai Masters, made quick work of Frenchman Benoit Paire in Thursday's Round of 16 match.

Federer has been playing sensational tennis in recent weeks. After beating World No. 1 in the final at Shanghai, Federer needed only 57 minutes to dispatch American teenager Frances Tiafoe (6-1, 6-3) in the first round at Basel before he won the opening set against Paire 6-1 in just 23 minutes. The French veteran pushed Federer to a more competitive second set but the Swiss Master emerged 6-3 to qualify for the Round of 8.

The 36-year-old Federer has the opportunity to win his home tournament at Basel for the eighth time, with his last victory coming in 2015. This year, Federer has notched up two Grand Slam victories (Australian Open and Wimbledon) besides a host of ATP Masters tournaments to return to the top of the food chain. A year before, it seemed like Federer was on the verge of retirement, especially after undergoing knee surgery.

Despite a lengthy season that started in Dubai and Melbourne, Federer still feels fresh and hopes to end 2017 at the top of the tennis world. "I was surprised I was not tired (after Shanghai) I took three days off, I've been training again since Thursday, doing gym and on court. I feel good. I still have energy for the rest of the season. The break during the clay court season had positive consequences, the (hard court season) I just played Montreal and the US Open. It was tough I had to invest so much in the back—massage, stretching, everything. This also requires energy," he was quoted as saying by Tages Anzeiger.

Roger Federer is on a mission: to displace rival Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings. To do so, Federer would have to prevail at Basel before marching to the Rolex Paris Masters (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and the Nitto ATP Finals (Nov. 12-19). If Federer can win all three events, he will finish 2017 as the new World No. 1. Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarin live streaming, Basel ATP live streaming, Basel Indoors live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Basel ATP live stream: Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarin

Round of 8

Start time: 7 p.m. (CEST, Local Time), 3 a.m. (Friday, AEST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)