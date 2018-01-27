Roger Federer ahead of Australian Open final: 'Playing my best tennis ever'

World No. 2 Roger Federer sent out a chilling warning to World No. 6 Marin Cilic ahead of their 2018 Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. The 36-year-old Federer believes he's playing the best tennis of his life.

Federer, who entered the tournament as the odds-on favourite, is primed to capture a record Grand Slam title No. 20. A year ago, Federer returned from a a career-threatening knee injury only to defeat Rafael Nadal in a classic five-set final at Melbourne Park. It was Federer's 18th Grand Slam victory. Later in the year, Federer would capture his seventh Wimbledon title for Grand Slam title No. 19.

“Twenty times special. I don’t know what to tell you. It would be amazing. It ain’t just an easy trip to the finals. There’s always a lot of work that goes into it during the tournament; focus and also preparation beforehand,” Federer said ahead of the final, when asked what it would mean to join the likes of Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) in the elusive 20s club, via The Herald Sun. Federer is also in line to become the second oldest Grand Slam winner in history.

Added Federer: “For many weeks and months before you try to put yourself in the position to be ready (for) a good semi-finals or quarter-finals match at the Australian Open. This is something you sort of plan from a long time ago. That’s why when it does happen, it’s a great feeling. Rewards the hard work in my team. It shows us that we did a lot of things right in the off-season as well.”

In 2017, Federer also became the oldest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 championship. Ahead of Sunday's final, Federer admitted that he's playing the best tennis of his illustrious career.

“In terms of tennis, I think I see things also again a bit different, a bit more I guess wiser to some extent, maybe more laid back because in 2008 I was fighting with mononucleosis that year. I ended up losing in the semis. That was a bit of a turning point in my career, to be honest. I felt I lost a step there for a little bit, for maybe six to nine months. I was able to sort of bounce back. So you go through different stages throughout your career. I’m happy I’m still around, still healthy, still playing good, giving myself chances, playing the best.”