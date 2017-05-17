Rod Culleton asked to repay salary after being declared bankrupt and disqualified from Senate

One Nation Party Senator Rod Culleton
One Nation Party Senator Rod Culleton Facebook/RodCulletonOneNation

The federal government requires former One Nation senator Rod Culleton to pay back $200,000-a-year salary he earned as a senator and the amount he spent for his staff along with other expenses after the High Court found he was not qualified to run for election. Culleton reportedly plans to take his case to the highest court in the British legal system to have the decision overruled.

The former senator has confirmed he received a letter from the Finance Department that advised him he was legally required to pay back his salary and expenses. "It's saying all expenses, I think right down to all the stationery in the office," he told AM.

Culleton, who was declared bankrupt in December, said he is in the process of compiling a submission which would be sent to the Privy Council in London, adding the matter has gone out of control. He told SBS he would protect his rights, as well as the rights of his staff who, according to him, has felt the effects of these “bullying tactics.”

Debt waiver

Special Minister of State Scott Ryan said anybody who obtains such a letter can process an application for a debt waiver. He teased he will have more to say about the issue before the Senate Estimates committee. For the meantime, he said he needs to be very careful in what he reveals because of his future decision making role, Sky News reported.

Culleton opted to not comment when AM asked him if a debt notice asking him to pay back his salary and expenses has been issued to him. He said he is a little bit over things at the moment.

The decision came after the high court found unanimously ruled that Culleton was ineligible to run for the Senate in July last year due to his larceny conviction, which was later annulled. His disqualification was under sections 44 and 45 of the constitution.

The Guardian noted Culleton was required to pay back payments made to him and in relation to him since July 2, 2016. It also mentioned that the departments of both finance and the Senate had an obligation to pursue the debt.

“The Department of Finance is currently working to quantify the exact amount of the debt for which it is responsible,” the letter reads. The total amount of debt is expected to include payments of superannuation, benefits like entitlements and staff payments. For other news about Australia, see clip below.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car