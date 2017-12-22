Rockets are obsessed with beating Warriors, says Daryl Morey

By @saihoops on
Chris Paul injury update
October 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has revealed that his team is "obsessed with beating" the mighty Golden State Warriors. The Rockets, with a 25-5 record, boast of the best record in the league and are being viewed as legitimate contenders to dethrone the Warriors in the playoffs. 

Prior to the 2017-18 NBA season, Morey pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers which sent All-Star point guard Chris Paul to Houston in exchange for nothing more than role players and expiring contracts. Paul, who had the option of joining the Rockets as an unrestricted free agent, opted into the final year of his contract in order to facilitate the move to Houston. 

"It's (beating Golden State) the only thing we think about. I think I'm not supposed to say that, but we're basically obsessed with 'How do we beat the Warriors?'," Morey said Thursday on a radio show. 

Can Houston Rockets dethrone the Warriors?

Paul and Rockets superstar James Harden have reportedly been plotting ways to dethrone the Warriors, the reigning NBA champions. According to Morey, Harden has yet to get over his meltdown during the Western Conference semi-finals series against the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the year. The Rockets, after taking an early 2-1 series lead, failed to beat an injured Spurs team without Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard. 

"Last year the Spurs knocked us off, so we're very worried about the Spurs, they're always one step ahead of every organisation and guard us better than anyone. But we calculated it -- it's like 90 percent if we're going to win a title, we've got to obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we're extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that," added Morey, during his appearance on ESPN Radio's The Ryen Russillo Show.

The Rockets have the No. 1 ranked offense in the NBA and leads the league in 3-Pt field goals made (16 per game) and 3-Pt attempts (43.2 per game). Morey believes Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni has designed an offense to ultimately challenge the Warriors.

"I don't know why you'd do anything else (than to compete with the Warriors). Like, what is the point of this league except winning a title? So we'd love to get the 1-seed, we'd love to win more games than any in Rockets history, which is 58. Those are all nice things, but frankly we spend most of our time just figuring out how we might just knock the Warriors out in seven games. Because we're pretty sure that's what's going to define our season."

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ferrari ask Sebastian Vettel to keep emotions in check
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Rockets are obsessed with beating Warriors, says Daryl Morey
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle-Nerlens Noel swap discussed
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle-Nerlens Noel swap discussed
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
Hugh Hefner’s will prohibits wife, children from using drugs, alcohol
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Grey Worm’s role
‘Outlander’: Steven Cree records a video in Sam Heughan’s voice
'General Hospital' Dec. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 22: Brian dresses up as Santa Claus
'Coronation Street' Dec. 22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Vikings' season 5 episode 6: A journey and a war
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 6: Brother against brother
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car