Rockets are obsessed with beating Warriors, says Daryl Morey

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has revealed that his team is "obsessed with beating" the mighty Golden State Warriors. The Rockets, with a 25-5 record, boast of the best record in the league and are being viewed as legitimate contenders to dethrone the Warriors in the playoffs.

Prior to the 2017-18 NBA season, Morey pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers which sent All-Star point guard Chris Paul to Houston in exchange for nothing more than role players and expiring contracts. Paul, who had the option of joining the Rockets as an unrestricted free agent, opted into the final year of his contract in order to facilitate the move to Houston.

"It's (beating Golden State) the only thing we think about. I think I'm not supposed to say that, but we're basically obsessed with 'How do we beat the Warriors?'," Morey said Thursday on a radio show.

Can Houston Rockets dethrone the Warriors?

Paul and Rockets superstar James Harden have reportedly been plotting ways to dethrone the Warriors, the reigning NBA champions. According to Morey, Harden has yet to get over his meltdown during the Western Conference semi-finals series against the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the year. The Rockets, after taking an early 2-1 series lead, failed to beat an injured Spurs team without Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.

"Last year the Spurs knocked us off, so we're very worried about the Spurs, they're always one step ahead of every organisation and guard us better than anyone. But we calculated it -- it's like 90 percent if we're going to win a title, we've got to obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we're extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that," added Morey, during his appearance on ESPN Radio's The Ryen Russillo Show.

The Rockets have the No. 1 ranked offense in the NBA and leads the league in 3-Pt field goals made (16 per game) and 3-Pt attempts (43.2 per game). Morey believes Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni has designed an offense to ultimately challenge the Warriors.

"I don't know why you'd do anything else (than to compete with the Warriors). Like, what is the point of this league except winning a title? So we'd love to get the 1-seed, we'd love to win more games than any in Rockets history, which is 58. Those are all nice things, but frankly we spend most of our time just figuring out how we might just knock the Warriors out in seven games. Because we're pretty sure that's what's going to define our season."