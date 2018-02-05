Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski Reuters/File

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, widely regarded as one of the best tight ends of his generation, is contemplating retirement after his team's 41-33 Super Bowl 52 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (Monday AEDT). Gronkowski, 28, and the Patriots could not hold onto a fourth-quarter lead against Doug Pederson's young Eagles team at at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

"I don't know how you heard that (I was considering retirement)... but I mean I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure. I'm going to sit down the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at," an emotional Gronkowski said after the game, via NFL.com.

Rob Gronkowski retirement on the cards?

Nicknamed "Gronk," Gronkowski was on the injured reserve list last year when his Patriots pulled off the largest comeback in Super Bowl history with a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Despite sitting out, Gronk earned his second Super Bowl ring after playing a critical role in New England's 28-24 victory over arch rivals Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX. 

"I'm not ready for these types of questions right now. I'm just going to sit down, reflect on the season, talk to my teammates. We fought all year long. All the receivers, running backs, linemen, I mean we put all the work in together. I'm just going to reflect on the season, probably with the boys, and see what happens from there," added Gronk, who finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns at Super Bowl LII. 

The Patriots looked destined to secure their sixth NFL Championship Sunday after registering a Super Bowl-record 613 yards with 29 first down conversions. However, the Eagles clinched a critical fourth-quarter lead (38-33) when Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles connected with tight end Zach Ertz on a 11-yard touchdown. After that, Tom Brady had the ball swarted by Eagles defenders and the Patriots crashed to defeat. 

Rob Gronkowski was cleared to play Super Bowl 52 at the last minute after being on the concussion protocol until Thursday. Gronk has suffered a number of brutal head injuries since entering the league in 2010. The tight end has been placed on season-ending injured reserve lists on three occasions due to injuries to his forearm, MCL, back and right ACL. With the injuries piling on, Patriots fans are best advised to to embrace the likelihood of Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

