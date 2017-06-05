'Riverdale' season 2: Darker and weirder season hints at cryptic afterlife angle for Archie and the gang

By on
Riverdale
The cast of Riverdale in character: Camila Mendes as Veronica, KJ Apa as Archie and Lili Reinhart as Betty Instagram/lilireinhart

"Riverdale" is currently on break though some hints on what to expect next season have been theorized by fans. Season 2 promises to be interesting, suggested being darker courtesy of main cast member Cole Sprouse and some inputs from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. 

The darker and weirder season 2 of "Riverdale" was previously touched here on IBT AU, packed with more twists than the pilot season. While most remember Archie and the gang as more of a comedic and fun group, CW has flipped the script with a series that has practically followed the lead of popular TV shows such as "Dawson's Creek" or even "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The only difference though is that so far, no supernatural element has been injected into the series. 

That could all change next season on “Riverdale” though Aguirre-Sacasa is cautious in doing so. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, going down the supernatural route may eventually see them having a difficult time reverting to reality and taking it away. Hence, adding zombies or ghouls would be plausible only that it would take some work to set the show back towards the normal course.

The closest thing that could come to that is inserting an alternate scene in the form of dreams. Sacasa is behind "Afterlife with Archie" so given enough time, he could insert that and change things back to the way they were. The question though is how and why?

Since the season finale, lots of new twists have cropped up on "Riverdale." "Fred Andrews" (Luke Perry) holds an uncertain future where fans are currently debating on whether he lives or dies. Better yet, the more pressing question is who had set up that robbery and if the shooting was really meant to gun down Fred. 

The names of "Hiram" (Mark Consuelos) and/or "Hermione" (Marisol Nichols) Lodge are likely to be characters with motive, likely tied up to the business proposition that Fred Andrews refused to take. With "Archie" (KJ Apa) getting too cozy with "Veronica" (Camila Mendes), it could be a dastardly move to break the two apart. And while most of that should explain why Archie could get darker, the fate of Fred Andrews has kept many creating theories of their own. Will he live or die?

If a supernatural phenomenon does occur, it could welcome the entry of "Sabrina Spellman." Everyone knows how the teenage witch has powers and how things were done in the comics and the animated series. Will her entry justify the afterlife angle? How about the darker and weirder mysteries for "Riverdale" in season 2?

Production for "Riverdale" is set to begin in June with no official word on its actual return date. More theories should pop up in the coming months so make sure to check back here in IBT AU.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update: Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car