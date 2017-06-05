'Riverdale' season 2: Darker and weirder season hints at cryptic afterlife angle for Archie and the gang

"Riverdale" is currently on break though some hints on what to expect next season have been theorized by fans. Season 2 promises to be interesting, suggested being darker courtesy of main cast member Cole Sprouse and some inputs from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The darker and weirder season 2 of "Riverdale" was previously touched here on IBT AU, packed with more twists than the pilot season. While most remember Archie and the gang as more of a comedic and fun group, CW has flipped the script with a series that has practically followed the lead of popular TV shows such as "Dawson's Creek" or even "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The only difference though is that so far, no supernatural element has been injected into the series.

That could all change next season on “Riverdale” though Aguirre-Sacasa is cautious in doing so. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, going down the supernatural route may eventually see them having a difficult time reverting to reality and taking it away. Hence, adding zombies or ghouls would be plausible only that it would take some work to set the show back towards the normal course.

The closest thing that could come to that is inserting an alternate scene in the form of dreams. Sacasa is behind "Afterlife with Archie" so given enough time, he could insert that and change things back to the way they were. The question though is how and why?

Since the season finale, lots of new twists have cropped up on "Riverdale." "Fred Andrews" (Luke Perry) holds an uncertain future where fans are currently debating on whether he lives or dies. Better yet, the more pressing question is who had set up that robbery and if the shooting was really meant to gun down Fred.

The names of "Hiram" (Mark Consuelos) and/or "Hermione" (Marisol Nichols) Lodge are likely to be characters with motive, likely tied up to the business proposition that Fred Andrews refused to take. With "Archie" (KJ Apa) getting too cozy with "Veronica" (Camila Mendes), it could be a dastardly move to break the two apart. And while most of that should explain why Archie could get darker, the fate of Fred Andrews has kept many creating theories of their own. Will he live or die?

If a supernatural phenomenon does occur, it could welcome the entry of "Sabrina Spellman." Everyone knows how the teenage witch has powers and how things were done in the comics and the animated series. Will her entry justify the afterlife angle? How about the darker and weirder mysteries for "Riverdale" in season 2?

Production for "Riverdale" is set to begin in June with no official word on its actual return date. More theories should pop up in the coming months so make sure to check back here in IBT AU.