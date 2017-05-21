Rising Australian star Destanee Aiava to enter 2017 French Open via qualifying

Destanee Aiava, the 17-year-old from Melbourne, will participate in the qualifying round of the forthcoming 2017 French Open. The second-youngest player in WTA's Top-200, World No. 176 Aiava was a victim of her own success Saturday as she was eliminated from Tennis Australia's French Open wildcard playoff round after reaching the semi-finals at Saint Gaudens. 

Jaimee Fourlis and Isabelle Wallace will now square off in Sunday's playoff decider to book a berth in the wildcard playoff round. Aiava, known for her strong baseline game, was announced in the list of Tennis Australia's seven-player playoff but her progress at Saint Gaudens hampered those plans. Aiava has excelled on clay-court surfaces in her young career and is expected to make noise at Roland Garross in the coming years.

Fourlis, another 17-year-old from Melbourne, won the Australian Open wildcard playoff in December and is confident about repeating that feat in Paris. “It was a little bit (hard to stay focused against an injured opponent, Arina Rodionva) but I kind of just kept it to myself and was thinking about what I had to do throughout the match and it didn’t really bother me,” said Fourlis, via The Herald Sun.

2017 French Open could showcase rising WTA stars from Australia

“I’m really pumped, really excited. (I) can’t wait (for the final). Definitely I think having the experience of playing the wildcard playoff in December. And of course winning that will give me a lot of confidence going into tomorrow, so I can’t wait," added the teenager.

Wallace, a Scottish-born Australian, has won 20 of her 26 matches in 2017 including two ITF claycourt titles in Mallorca. “I think my game suits (clay),” she said. “I play left-handed with a lot of shape and not too flat or low over the net. So I think it really suits my game and I’ve had a really good start to the year as well. I thought I played really good. I thought I stuck with my game plan and my tactics. I got a bit nervous at the end but then I pulled through. Again got back to my game and got through.”

Earlier this year, 16-year-old Destanee Aiava became the first player born in the 2000s to win a main draw match at an elite WTA event when she defeated veteran American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first-round of the Brisbane International. Several analysts expect her to be top-flight player in a few years.

