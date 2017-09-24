‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 9 live stream: 'The ABCs of Beth'

By @saihoops on
Rick and Morty season 3 episode 7 live stream
A screen grab from "The Ricklantis Mixup" -- the seventh episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3. Adult Swim / Youtube

The penultimate episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 titled "The ABC's of Beth" will Sunday evening (Monday in Australia). Last week's episode titled "Morty's mind blowers” -- based on an assortment of memories Morty asked grandfather Rick to erase from his mind -- received critical acclaim. 

The description for Sunday's episode reads: "Mad scientist Rick Sanchez moves in with his daughter's family after disappearing for 20 years and involves them in his wacky adventures in this animated comedy." Another TV guide reads the following: "Rick brings Beth to a world he created for her when she was younger".

Going by the trailer (watch below) and episode description, it appears like the team of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland will give fans some background into Rick and daughter Beth's history. 

In some interesting Rick and Morty-related news, co-creator Harmon hit back at internet trolls who harassed the female writers of the Adult Swim series. "I was familiar going into the third season, having talked to Felicia Day, that any high-profile women get doxxed, they get harassed, they get threatened, they get slandered. And part of it is a testosterone-based subculture patting themselves on the back for trolling these women. Because to the extent that you get can get a girl to shriek about a frog you’ve proven girls are girly and there’s no crime in assaulting her with a frog because it’s all in the name of proving something. I think it’s all disgusting," Harmon told Entertainment Weekly.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 will conclude next weekend with the tenth and final episode titled "The Rickchurian Mortydate".

How to watch Rick and Morty online in Australia?

In Australia, new episodes will continue to arrive Saturdays, six days after its air date in the US. There are several alternative methods to view Rick and Morty online in Australia. However, Netflix Australia owns telecasting rights to the series and will continue to air new episodes a week after America. Rick and Morty season 3 episode 9 live stream, Rick and Morty live streaming info follows.

Rick and Morty live stream
Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
Start Time: 11:30 p.m. ET (1.30 p.m. AEST Monday)
Episode: “The ABCs of Beth”
TV Channel: Adult Swim (Cartoon Network)
Live Stream: Adult Swim official (USA), Netflix Australia (Australia)

