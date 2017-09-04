‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 7 live stream: 'The Ricklantis Mixup'

The third season of "Rick and Morty" returns Sunday with the seventh episode titled "The Ricklantis Mixup". There will be a total of ten episodes in the latest instalment of the Adult Swim animated series.

The synopsis for Sunday's episode simply reads: "The guys visit Atlantis.” The episode was previously titled “Tales from the Citadel" on IMDB and Netflix.

In the trailer (watch below), Rick quips Morty: "All right Morty, ready for our adventure to the Lost City of Atlantis?" to which Morty replies: "Morty: Ready as I’ll ever be Rick!" They are seen swimming underwater to reach their destination in Atlantis before returning home through a portal.

As Heavy aptly points out, Rick is not seen holding his portal gun upon returning from Atlantis. "Alert fans did notice one possible clue from the trailer. It appears that the portal opens without Rick doing anything to make it open. He’s not holding his portal gun when it opens. It also appears that Rick doesn’t have his portal gun in his hand when he returns.

"Unless Rick had the portal on a timer, then it’s possible that someone else (perhaps someone from Atlantis) opened the portal on their end for Rick and Morty to travel to their location," wrote the website in its preview for "The Ricklantis Mixup".

The third season has been teasing an eventual standoff between Rick and Morty, the primary protagonists. In the first episode, Morty is seen telling Summer that "Rick is hardly a hero" and that their genius grandfather "bails on things and leaves whole worlds behind" including his family.

How to watch Rick and Morty online in Australia?

In Australia, new episodes will continue to arrive Saturdays, six days after its air date in the US. There are several alternative methods to view Rick and Morty online in Australia. However, Netflix Australia owns telecasting rights to the series and will continue to air new episodes a week after America. Rick and Morty season 3 episode 7 live stream, Rick and Morty live streaming info follows.

Rick and Morty live stream

Date: Sunday, Sept. 3

Start Time: 11:30 p.m. ET (1.30 p.m. AEST Monday)

Episode: “The Ricklantis Mixup”

TV Channel: Adult Swim (Cartoon Network)

Live Stream: Adult Swim official (USA), Netflix Australia (Australia)