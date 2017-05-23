'Rick and Morty season 3' episode 2 release date: Rick vs Morty storyline to continue

The second episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 titled "Rickmancing the Stone" is expected to be released sometime in the summer. After keeping fans in the dark about the launch date of the new season, Adult Swim dropped a bombshell on April Fools' Day with the impromptu release of "The Rickshank Rickdemption".

For co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, it seems like the hard part is over. One of the writers recently tweeted that all 14 episodes for the new season (13 more to air) are written and ready for production. Harmon, during an interview at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, cited quarrels with Roiland as the primary reason for the lengthy break between seasons 2 and 3.

The first episode of season 3 saw steady progression from season 2. After the Galactic Federation invades Earth, Morty and Summer summon the Council of Ricks in the pursuit of their imprisoned grandfather. Rick C-137, in trademark Rick fashion, manages to transport his mind into one of the other Ricks, crashing the meeting of the council before killing the rest of the Ricks.

However, the episode also teased disdain that Morty had developed for his genius grandfather. When Morty and his sister set out to rescue Rick, it was evident that Summer was more enthused about the task. “Who's stupid now, bi*ch?" reacted an annoyed Morty after he shot Rick in the head with a fake gun. After realizing that it was a fake gun, Morty mumbled "Uh, good thing I saw that note.”

Den of Geek speculates that the writers teased a rivalry between the grandfather and grandson during the opening episode and will continue to progress the Rick vs Morty storyline. "(During episode 1), there was also the whole subplot of Morty explaining to Summer that Rick is hardly a hero. He bails on things and leaves whole worlds behind, including the original universe this show took place in, which is now the post-apocalyptic Cronenberg world," the website wrote recently.

To promote the third season of the animated series, a giant Rick is going to reportedly drive across the United States this summer in his "RickMobile". Rick and Morty season 3 episode 2 titled "Rickmancing the Stone" will air sometime over the summer. If the previous season is anything to go by, episode two could air in July.