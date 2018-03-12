Returning Novak Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells Masters

By @saihoops on
Novak Djokovic, Indian Wells Masters
Mar 11, 2018; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) during his second round match against Taro Daniel (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Daniel won the match. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic made an unsuccessful return to the sport Sunday (Monday AEDT) as he crashed out of the Indian Wells Masters in a Round of 64 match. World No. 109 Taro Daniel sent the five-time BNP Paribas Open winner tumbling out of the event with a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 victory at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. 

Djokovic, 30, was making his first appearance since an injury ended his Australian Open campaign in January. The Serb was returning from the persistent elbow injury that kept him out of action for most of 2017. Last month, Djokovic underwent another surgery on the same elbow, with hopes of returning to his best closer to the European claycourt and grasscourt seasons. 

After the defeat, Djokovic admitted that he had lost his rhythm and mental edge. "It felt like first match I ever played on the tour. Very weird. I completely lost rhythm. I was grateful to be out on the court after surgery that quickly but at the same time I just didn't feel good at all. I was not even supposed to be here because of the surgery that was only five, six weeks ago. But I recovered very quickly, and I got myself ready," the former 12-time Grand Slam champion told reporters, via BBC

The defeat marked just the fifth time in the past decade when Djokovic lost to a player outside the ATP top 100. Daniel, a qualifier from Japan, benefitted from Djokovic's 61 unforced errors. 

"He (Djokovic) obviously wasn't in his top form. So I was able to take advantage of it. And even if I lost the second set, I still had faith I could pull something off in the third. I was able to stay pretty tough, so I'm pretty proud of that. I played the best set of the whole match and that was really good," said the 25-year-old Japanese qualifier. 

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Roger Federer qualified for the Round of 32 with a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Argentina's Federico Delbonis. Federer and Delbonis resumed their match from Saturday which was called off by rain with Federer up by one set. The Swiss Master is trying to successfully retain his Indian Wells title. 

Join the Discussion
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Returning Novak Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells Masters
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return on Thursday
Julius Randle career-high leads Lakers past Cavaliers
F1 2018: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari quickest in pre-season testing
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James free agency: Cavs star impressed by young Lakers
LeBron James free agency: Cavs star impressed by young Lakers
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 9 [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 9 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Star Wars: Episode 9: Scouting team explores new location
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 17: Saving a life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 12-14 spoilers: Steffy and Hope bond
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 12-14 [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for March 12-16: Amy and Summer search for Billy
'Coronation Street' March 12-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car