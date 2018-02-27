Residents, businesses in Melbourne’s north to be banned from selling, purchasing balloons

A man is silhouetted as he fills heart shaped balloons with helium while waiting for customers on Valentine's Day in Islamabad February 14, 2012.

Selling and using balloons will be banned in Melbourne’s north after a unanimous vote from the Darebin council. Residents and businesses in three of Melbourne’s suburbs will be banned from purchasing or selling balloons and other plastics like disposable food containers and cups.

City of Darebin council members voted unanimously to forbid plastic items from being used or sold on council land. The council is composed of the suburbs of Northcote, Thornbury and Preston.

The change means anyone who needs balloons for an event or party will find it increasingly more difficult to find them. The ban comes into effect over the next two years.

Exceptions on the ban, the council said, will be made for particular public events. The council is expected to provide exemptions at events where disposable plastic is needed only for safety and health purposes.

“Step in the right direction”

Greens councillor Trent McCarthy called the introduction of the new policy a “step in the right direction” in tackling environmental issues. “It’s important that when we ask people to not leave plastics around in our public spaces, that we’re also doing everything we can to reduce the use of those single-use plastics ourselves,” he told The ABC.

McCarthy explained that the ban was also about a more comprehensive commitment to eliminating single-use plastics from council operations. He argued that there is apparently enough proof of balloons getting caught up in creeks and rivers, and being found in various wildlife.

But Victoria's balloon industry argued that latex balloons must not be part of a policy on the use of disposable plastic. Latex balloons are more environmentally friendly compared to other balloons and are usually labelled as “biodegradable.” However, they can possibly cause damage to wildlife if ingested.

There are also concerns that the ban will put jobs at risk. Ray Stewart, president of Balloon Artists and Suppliers Association, has warned that the trend of local councils banning balloons altogether was putting thousands of jobs at risk. He recognised that councils across Australia have had a lot of activism at the moment regarding balloons from small environmental groups.

He pointed out that there was a flow-on effect from any ban. "Surely it's worth looking into because the impacts that a full ban has on so many members of our community- mum-and-dad businesses who provide for their families through the sale of these balloons," The ABC quoted him as saying.