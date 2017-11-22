Reserve Bank unlikely to increase interest rates in the 'near term'

By on
Reserve Bank of Australia
A worker walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in central Sydney in this October 6, 2009 file photo. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Australia’s official interest rate will stay near historical lows for years, the Reserve Bank governor has suggested. Inflation is unlikely to hit 2 percent until the end of 2019.

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Dr Philip Lowe said officials are yet to determine what the new “normal” level of interest rates would be. Wages growth and inflation are not like they were used to.

According to Lowe, the bank was flummoxed by the behaviour of wages, given that the unemployment rate is constantly dropping and GDP growth was likely to pick up to roughly 3 percent over 2018 and 2019. Wages, however, remained stagnant with few signs of lifting.

Lowe said he was generally happy with the economy’s shape. The next likely interest rate move would be up if current conditions persisted.

On Tuesday, Lowe said at the Australian Business Economists’ annual dinner in Sydney it was time for a “new narrative” for the economy. He pointed out that the mining investment boom had all but wound down, and Queensland and Western Australia’s labour markets had shown some signs of improvement.

He said the nation’s unemployment rate at 5.4 percent was heading towards 5 percent, The Guardian reported. The RBA considered that to be “full employment.”

Lowe believes that the improvement in business conditions had led to the solid employment. The number of employed people is increasing by around 3 percent over the past year, which was said to be the “the fastest rate of increase for some time.”

He appeared frustrated at the pace of wages growth and inflation. A distinguishing feature of the country’s recent economic performance, Lowe said, has been the slow growth in wages.

“Growth in average hourly earnings has been weaker still- in trend terms it is running at the lowest rate since at least the 1960s,” he noted. Lowe added that Australia is not the only advanced economy to experience a similar phenomenon with low wages growth, so the country is not alone.

The bank expects that the increased willingness of businesses to hire more people will push consumer spending growth. In the September quarter, Australians earned a wage hike of only 2 percent.

This is comparable to average increases of about 3.5-4 percent during the mining investment boom. Lowe said businesses are not bidding up wages in the way they might once have partly because they also feel the pressure of increased competition.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
LeBron James backs Colin Kaepernick: 'NFL is keeping him out'
Lewis Hamilton rips Sebastian Vettel: 'Don't ever disrespect me again'
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Chicago Med' season 3 premiere ‘Speak Your Truth’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 22: Robert’s lump could be malignant
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 21-22: Patient Six walks down memory lane
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car