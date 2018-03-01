Research project to develop new treatments for childhood cancer gets major boost

A research project that seeks to develop new treatments for childhood cancer gets a boost through the Sydney Airport Community Christmas Giving Appeal. A record $408,000 for Cure Cancer Australia was raised last year in support of early-career researchers working across all areas of cancer research.

It will be used to fund a two-year research project into a cancer with low survival rates, neuroblastoma. It will be led by Dr Orazio Vittorio who works to find more effective ways to target neuroblastoma cells and ensure fewer side effects compared to conventional chemotherapies.

The support from Cure Cancer Australia and Sydney Airport, Vittorio said, was vital. He said the grant provides him the opportunity to test his hypotheses. He can also expand his research and generate new knowledge.

He believes that the result he can obtain can impact clinical practice and result to improved outcomes for patients. “I would like to extend my personal thanks to everyone who has contributed to this Appeal- it is only by working together that we can make a lasting difference,” Vittorio said.

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert has expressed gratitude to all the people involved in the fundraising effort, which lasted for weeks. He said he was also grateful for the privilege to tour Vittorio’s lab and learn about his vision firsthand.

Culbert said they want nothing more than to see the researchers triumph in their fight against the insidious disease. He added that they are immensely proud of the achievements of last year’s Appeal, and that it has been humbling to see the airport community, corporate partners, passengers and the broader community come together with Cure Cancer Australia for the success of the Appeal.

Cure Cancer Australia CEO Floyd Larsen said they are delighted with the amount raised through their partnership with the Sydney Airport Community Christmas Giving Appeal. He was also grateful to everyone who has contributed to the Appeal as their generosity will allow Vittorio to carry out two years of vital, pioneering research into new treatments for neuroblastoma. This cancer type occurs most commonly in kids between the ages of 0-5 years.

“The funds raised through this Appeal have the potential to really make a difference to our mission, which is to make this the last generation to die from cancer,” he said in a statement. Cure Cancer Australia is a not-for-profit organisation committed to funding emerging cancer researchers in Australia.