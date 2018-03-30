Research identifies ways ageing may impact ability to get good night’s sleep

A new research has looked into how getting older affects sleeping patterns. It has identified a way age impairs the circadian clock in mammals’ ability to re-set itself when exposed to light, which leads to disruption to sleeping patterns.

Researchers led by a University of Kent neurophysiologist learned that ageing leads to a significant reduction in sensitivity to light in a specific part of the brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). Its function is to control circadian rhythms.

The new study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging offers suggestions about why people tend to find it more difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep as they age. University of Kent's Gurprit Lall, along with his colleagues, also found that a glutamate receptor or NMDA becomes less effective in resetting the body's circadian clock as part of the process of ageing. NMDA transmits light information.

The research team concluded that the ageing SCN faces structural reorganisation of its light-receiving components, and it impacts its function in both setting and maintaining a stable circadian rhythm. The researchers believed that their findings can help address issues with the circadian clock in older people. "By establishing the significant changes in NMDA receptor configuration through age and the impact on circadian synchronization, we have uncovered a novel therapeutic target for the potential treatment of circadian misalignment in aged individuals," they wrote.

University of California Berkeley's Center for Human Sleep Science director Matthew Walker, who has written a book about the science of sleep, cited a link between sleep deprivation and some health problems. These include cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and poor mental health.

A number of studies have shown the hazards of sleep issues. For instance, a 2017 study showed that the brain could cannibalize itself due to sleep deprivation. Poor sleep is also often linked with increased risk for Alzheimer's disease because it is thought to contribute to higher amyloid lvels. The National Sleep Foundation in the US has said it was a common misconception that need for sleep declines with age.

RAND Europe published a study in 2016 which examined the human and economic cost of not having enough sleep. Researchers found that individuals regularly sleeping less than 6 hours every night at any point in time had an increased mortality risk of 13 percent. Sleeping for less than six hours every night increases a person’s chance of dying at any point in time by 13 percent.