Republicans push stronger background checks after Devin Kelley slipped through the system

A gun-control hearing is scheduled next week as a GOP leader from Texas expresses willingness to work with Democrats to close gaps in national background checks for purchasing firearms. The announcement follows after a Colorado gun store owner confirmed on Tuesday that suspected Texas gunman Devin Patrick Kelley passed background checks and bought two guns.

Second-ranking Senate Republican John Cornyn said he would work with Democrats to close gaps in background checks. He mentioned talking with Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy and Martin Heinrich, and that he thinks all of them are interested in working together to deal with improving background check system and “fixing these holes.” He added that his legislation seeks to make background check systems more accurate and ensure compliance by federal agencies and state governments.

On November 14, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa will discuss regulations of firearm accessories. It would include talks about the "bump stocks" used in the mass shooting that killed 58 people in Las Vegas last month and enforcement of the national criminal background check system for those buying guns.

Kelley, who has been identified by several media organisation as the gunman in Texas church shooting, must not have been able to buy the semi-automatic rifle he used in the attack. This is due to the fact that he has been convicted in a court martial of domestic abuse while in the Air Force.

On Monday, the Air Force admitted that it failed to report the conviction to the FBI’s national database of criminal records, which is used for background checks. The service’s inspector general is investigating the failure.

Senator Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, and Senator Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, have vowed to introduce a bill that would force the military to report people convicted of domestic violence in criminal or military court to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Flake noted that the military code does not have a specific classification for domestic violence cases.

Jeff Lepp, owner of Specialty Sports and Supply in Colorado Springs, said that he failed to recognise Kelley from photos and only knew he sold guns after he looked into store records. “You never want to sell something to someone that will commit any form of crime, let alone a mass murder like this,” he told Texas CBS affiliate KENS5.

